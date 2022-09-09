Read full article on original website
Valerie Regas
4d ago
Somebody needs to get a handle on all these violent robberies and shootings. Enough and shame on the Mayor's and Governors of these towns.
WAKE UP America!
4d ago
Why isn’t race part of the description of the suspects?????? Other than sex — it’s the most descriptive characteristic!! Well, sex USED to be an accurate descriptor…. 🤔
WAKE UP America!
4d ago
Decriminalization, restorative justice, inept DAs, defund the police…. The Democrats created this society that turns a blind eye to criminals — and it’s destroying these communities from within!! Inept, ignorant, and incompetent leadership! But if you point it out, they call you a racist!! Total deflection!! If only the violence could be limited to the thugs….
1 dead, 3 wounded in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
Teen boy used stolen gun in NC shooting death of 10-year-old girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl last week, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Thursday in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined […]
14-year-old charged with murder after 10-year-old cousin shot and killed, NC cops say
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” a neighbor told one news outlet.
1 dead, 3 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating
One person is dead and three injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening.
Teen shot at a home in Winston-Salem by ‘unknown assailant’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One teen is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came to the 700-block of Ferndale Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound […]
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard, Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro down to 1 lane after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police say someone may have been injured. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice. At this time […]
Stateville gas station employee fraudulently refunded lottery tickets
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee at a Statesville gas station is facing charges after fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation was prompted after a report was filed in July of a larceny at the Sunshine Express gas station on Mocksville Highway in Statesville. […]
Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
Randolph County man charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got information about a sex offense and began an investigation. A warrant was issued for Rodney Craig Jones Jr. on Sept. 8 for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. The next day, […]
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county’s largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
2 Triad Cook Outs robbed in early morning armed robberies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.c. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the […]
Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
