Wake Forest, NC

North Carolina State
Wake Forest, NC
Youngsville, NC
Youngsville, NC
Wake Forest, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
insideedition.com

Body Found Inside Car Left at North Carolina Police Station, Man Arrested in Connection With Murder

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a local police station, WRAL reported. Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith, as well as for possession of firearm by felon by the Youngsville Police Department, WRAL reported.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
ROXBORO, NC

