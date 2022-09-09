Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Goldsboro boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
1 dead, 3 wounded in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
Whitsett man faces multiple charges after leading troopers on pursuit, crashing vehicle in Greensboro, highway patrol says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett man is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a pursuit and crashing his vehicle in Greensboro on Sunday, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. At 3:31 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was on routine patrol in the area of Willowlake Road and Huffine Mill Road […]
4-year-old North Carolina girl hurt in accidental shooting involving family member, police say
Rocky Mount police say they're investigating after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday night.
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
insideedition.com
Body Found Inside Car Left at North Carolina Police Station, Man Arrested in Connection With Murder
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a local police station, WRAL reported. Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith, as well as for possession of firearm by felon by the Youngsville Police Department, WRAL reported.
cbs17
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
cbs17
‘It’s like a warzone’: Durham residents plead for violence to stop after two fatal shootings in one day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deadly shootings on Thursday in Durham have residents worried about crime in the city. One of the shootings happened on Kent Lake Drive, where residents say it’s not the first time. “Just in this apartment complex alone, I mean it happens often,” Victoria...
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say
Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon.
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
'Why?': Family says woman found dead in Youngsville had restraining order on suspect
"She had a restraining order against him. Why did he go there and kill her?"
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in NC police department parking lot
Police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Wake Forest and her body was found in nearby Youngsville.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
cbs17
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
