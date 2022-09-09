Read full article on original website
Connecticut man charged with drug possession in Albany County
Police arrested a man they say had a weapon and drugs in his possession. Police say 33-year-old Carmello Castro of Connecticut was pulled over for speeding, and they found a large quantity of cannabis, and an illegally-possessed loaded handgun. He is being held in Albany County Jail.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust
A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R....
Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died in July after...
One man is dead after a car crash in Rensselaer County
One man died as a result a pedestrian-car accident Monday night in Brunswick. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Police say this took place Monday night around 9:06 p.m. on Route 2 at Blue Factory Road. Police say when they arrived on scene firefighters determined a pedestrian was...
Schodack man accused of threatening person with loaded shotgun
A Schodack man is facing multiple charges after police he displayed and threatened a person with a loaded shotgun. Police allege 34-year-old Benjamin Sager threatened a person in a home following a fight. Police say children were present. Sager’s charges include weapons possession, menacing, reckless endangerment and child endangerment. He...
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
Poliovirus detected in New York State
Local pediatricians are responding to Governor Hochul’s decision to declare a state of emergency in response to the recent detection of polio in four New York counties and in New York City. The virus has been detected in sewage samples taken from Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and now Nassau counties.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
Amid Hillsdale fallout, Tenn. staffers fretted about optics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When local school officials voted down a Tennessee charter school linked to Hillsdale College this summer, staffers at the state commission that would soon have to decide whether to let the controversial school open anyway reacted with shock at how things unfolded. The text messages...
California governor opposes new tax in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation’s most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won’t help the environment but is instead “one company’s cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Castelli releases Moderate Party platform for NY-21
In the 21st Congressional District, Matt Castelli – opponent of Elise Stefanik – will be on both the Democratic and Moderate Party lines. He released his Moderate Party platform on Monday morning. No formal party exists, but New York election laws allow candidates to make up their own...
Orthodox Jewish leaders voice opposition to state Board of Regents proposal
The New York State Board of Regents is proposing new rules that would require private schools to provide an education that is equivalent to public schools. The board is meeting Monday, before they vote Tuesday. Members of the Orthodox Jewish community have voiced opposition to the proposal. Some were standing...
Golf enthusiasts tee off at indoor Guilderland simulator
GUILDERLAND – You don’t want to end up in a bunker on the golf course, but Capital Region golfers are flocking to The Bunker. The indoor golf course is located on Western Avenue in Guilderland. The idea started in 2019, when Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon were driving...
