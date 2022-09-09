ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith receives largest monetary gift in school history

By Alex Gladden, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUs4k_0hoySyXi00

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith plans to use the donation of $18.7 million, the largest in the school's history, to improve both its nursing and art and design programs.

The Windgate Foundation awarded UAFS the money after much discussion and a grant proposal requesting money to draw more students to both nursing and art and design.

The $9.9 million reserved for nursing will bring in new students and faculty. After speaking with the Fort Smith medical community, Paula Julian, the executive director of nursing, said that the area needs double the number of nurses it has. This is something that Julian hopes to address as more people join the nursing program and become eligible to practice nursing in the community.

“As I’ve said before, this is the greatest nursing shortage of our lifetime," Julian said.

For nursing, officials have divided the money into two phases. In the first phase, Julian expects to hire more than 20 nursing educators.

"So having this opportunity and this investment in the future of nursing education is beyond what I could imagine putting into words," Julian said.

Although the number of students in nursing dropped during the height of the pandemic, Julian said that numbers are rising back to pre-pandemic levels. There are about 200 students in the program.

The second phase of the plan creates two new degrees, the associate degree of nursing and the RN-to-BSN pathway.

Julian said that along with these new degrees, the school will offer classes at non-traditional hours such as evenings and weekends.

“So this very generous gift from Windgate Foundation will allow the university to expand both in our nursing and in our creative arts and art and design," Chancellor Terisa Riley said. "It is an incredible opportunity for us to meet the two greatest needs of any society. We need to have great health care, and we already produce great health care professionals out of our nursing program. This will allow us to produce more of them. You also know that the quality of life anywhere that you go is a critical element of why people move to a new town or community, and we are able to produce some of the best artists both in studio art and graphic design to support businesses and community investment and entertainment."

There is $8.8 million of the gift that is dedicated to art and design. In 2023, construction will begin on an expansion to the Windgate Building. Katie Waugh, the head of art and design at UAFS, tentatively expects the expansion to be complete in 2024. This new space will be partly used as studio space for faculty and students.

The department will also expand the number of classes it offers. Waugh said that with this money, UAFS will push into new disciplinary areas of art such as ceramics. The department now has about 140 students, but it is one of the fastest-growing departments in the university.

“As an artist and an educator it’s just extremely grateful, I’m just extremely grateful and excited about this idea that more students want to become artists and designers," Waugh said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Education
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
ozarks.edu

Horn and Son Construction Named 2022 Community Champion

Photo: The management team for Horn and Son Construction includes (from left) Chris Smith, property manager; Amie Hughes, office manager; Kenny Colvin, job superintendent; and owners Brianna and Travis Horn. Horn and Son Construction of Clarksville, which has partnered with University of the Ozarks on several recent facility projects, will...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Art#Graphic Design#College#The Windgate Foundation#Rn
uatrav.com

112 Drive-In leaves cultural legacy after closing doors for good

The 112 Drive-In presented its final two films Aug. 27, leaving many community members disappointed and wondering what will take its place. For 42 years, 112 served Northwest Arkansas as drive-ins across the state closed their doors. Since its closing, only two remain active in the state. The theater planted...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Electric vehicle event to take place in NWA

ROGERS, Ark. — Drive Electric NWA in Rogers is expected to raise awareness of electric vehicles and allow attendees to ask about issues, such as charging infrastructure or range anxiety. Springdale-based nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council will host the free, drop-in event from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24...
ROGERS, AR
poncacitynow.com

One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TULSA, OK
KHBS

Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits

ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
ARKOMA, OK
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy