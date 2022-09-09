Air quality advisory issued for Central Valley due to California wildfires

California wildfires are causing poor air quality across the San Joaquin Valley, especially in the northern portion of the Central Valley.

The wildfires have forced the San Joaquin Valley Air Control District to issue an air quality advisory.

Burning nearby are the Rogers Fire in Tuolumne County, the Red Fire in Mariposa County and the Mosquito Fire in Placer County.

These wildfires have burned a combined 25,602 acres, as of Friday.

The alert will remain in place until the smoke clears, district officials said. This weekend could bring rain and cooler temperatures to the Valley, which could also help improve air quality.

The district officials warns residents affected by smoke to stay indoors to avoid exposure to particulate matter emissions.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, district officials said.

People with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with particulate matter exposure. People with respiratory conditions, young children and the elderly, are especially vulnerable to this form of pollution.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned shelter with windows closed.

For details on current and past wildfires affecting the Valley, visit the district’s wildfire information page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires. For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a district office in Fresno, Modesto or Bakersfield.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.