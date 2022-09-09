ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Two Players To Training Camp Deals

By Brett Siegel
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Chandler Vaudrin and Jamorko Pickett to training camp deals after recent workouts with the team.

Looking to round out their 20-man roster ahead of training camp at the end of September, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to training camp deals with free agents Chandler Vaudrin and Jamorko Pickett, first reported by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com .

Vaudrin, 25, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and signed a training camp deal with the Cavaliers in 2021. However, he suffered a torn ACL in Summer League, ending his hopes of making Cleveland’s roster for the 2021-22 season on a two-way contract.

Originally beginning his collegiate playing career at Division II program Walsh, Vaudrin transferred to Winthrop and put together a stellar senior year in which he averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and shot 46.7% from the floor, 37.5% from three-point range. Chandler Vaudrin was named first-team all-conference and the 2021 Big South Player of the Year.

Pickett, 24, played this past season with the Detroit Pistons and the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons G League affiliates. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft like Vaudrin, Pickett signed with Detroit and joined them in Summer League where he earned himself a two-way contract with the Pistons.

In 13 games with the Pistons, Jamorko Pickett averaged 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and shot 36.0% from the floor. Playing in 14 G League games with the Motor City Cruise, he averaged 15.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and shot 40.5% from the floor.

This offseason, Pickett played in four Summer League games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and shooting 38.9% from the floor.

Both Vaudrin and Pickett worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week and both will likely remain with the Cavs organization in the G League with the Cleveland Charge.

Currently having 14 players with contracts for the 2022-23 season and already filling their two two-way roster spots, the Cavaliers will be left with just two open training camp spots to fill before the end of September.

