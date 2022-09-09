Cyclists, leaders brave Gorst in search of elusive north-south Kitsap County bike path

GORST — Getting through Gorst, Kitsap County's principal traffic choke point, is hazardous enough in a car.

Now try it on a bike.

Local cycling advocates, in an effort to expose state and local leaders to the perils of traveling the wishbone-shaped confluence of highways 3 and 16, led a "policy ride," from Bremerton to Port Orchard on Wednesday that included about two dozen riders.

It was not for the faint of heart.

"This is terrifying," exclaimed State Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, as a group of two-dozen bikers prepared to cross the lanes of Highway 16.

As a growing coalition including politicians, businesses and local Navy leaders pursue a half-billion-dollar megaproject to address the Gorst bottleneck , those cycling advocates are hoping the work can also find a long-sought bike and pedestrian-friendly path between the north and south parts of the peninsula. So on Wednesday, they showed the bike-pedaling group — one that included leaders from the state's Department of Transportation and Gov. Jay Inslee's office — the cycling conditions as they exist today.

"The purpose of the ride was to say, 'This is ludicrous, and it needs to be fixed,'" said local bicycle advocate and Bremerton resident Dianne Iverson, a retired educator.

While all cyclists — including your correspondent — did manage to get through Gorst unscathed, they didn't make it out without a Washington State Trooper stopping for a roadside chat after a motorist complained the bikes had halted traffic.

'Bike lanes to nowhere'

Gorst, traversed by more than 75,000 motorists each day, is not just a bottleneck for traffic, but a corridor where crashes are common: more than 600 collisions occurred between 2016 and 2020, according to state statistics compiled by the Gorst Coalition .

Right now, the state Legislature has allocated $75 million to develop a $500 million project to improve traffic flow and safety through Gorst. A fraction of that has been set aside for bicycle and pedestrian access, which advocates say could help reduce congestion and pollution in the county. But they also warn that it would be a mistake to simply add limited bike lanes through the corridor that wouldn't link cyclists to destinations north or south.

"We don't want bike lanes to nowhere," said cyclist and Bremerton resident Charlie Michel.

There's little right of way between Bremerton and Gorst for bike and walking access. On one side of the highway is a steep and rocky cliff. And on the side abutting Sinclair Inlet, the Navy has resisted calls to allow a public path home now to a set of Navy railroad tracks .

Some local cycling advocates believe a better bike and pedestrian path north from Gorst need not be built near the highway at all, yet should still be included in the Gorst project. They're pushing a stalled 2017 plan for a trail from Gorst's Otto Jarsted Park to Kitsap Lake .

But Bremerton officials have raised the alarm that such a path would cross through its utility lands, making it a security risk .

Bremerton's principal water supply, a dammed reservoir established in the 1950s at the headwaters of the Union River, requires no filtration due in part to its protection as an 8,000-acre preserve. Adding such a facility would run into tens of millions of dollars.

At the start of Wednesday's policy ride at Bremerton's Kiwanis Park, Mayor Greg Wheeler told the gathered cyclists he is in favor of the path but that the city is currently completing a study of its utility lands. He wants its findings, expected soon, to guide whether a trail from Jarstad Park to Kitsap Lake should be built within the city's property there.

"The question is, can we do this on our utility lands," said Wheeler, who passed on taking a bike ride with the group through Gorst. "And if we can't what's the potential for buying land in the area instead?"

The biggest impediment

In nearly every direction from the Kitsap Peninsula, bike trails are taking shape. A network spanning Snohomish, King and Pierce counties includes more than 500 miles of dedicated paths. Abandoned timber rail lines are now home to the Olympic Discovery Trail crossing Jefferson and Clallam counties.

In Kitsap, the Sound to Olympics trail is growing between Bainbridge Island and Port Gamble . Meanwhile, the Cushman Trail into West Pierce County is due to grow northward and soon touch the south tip of Kitsap County.

The question now is: how can those trails best come together on a north-south spine in Kitsap?

"What's the biggest impediment to doing that? Gorst," said Paul Dutky, a retired emergency room physician whose planning helped create Bremerton's newest bike lanes .

Wednesday's ride, which rode into Gorst over Sherman Hill, also included Kitsap County Commissioner candidates Josh Hinman, R-Silverdale, and Katie Walters, D-Bremerton. Both talked of the potential for a bike route between the two halves of the county, both for recreational riders as well as commuters.

"Our roads in Kitsap aren't getting any bigger, so what can we do to ensure people have other options for getting around?" Hinman said at the start of the ride.

"The biggest employer in Kitsap County is right there," said Walters, pointing across Sinclair Inlet to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard at the conclusion of the ride. "And there's no easy way to get there (from South Kitsap) without a car."

The ride also included Randall, D-Bremerton, Bremerton City Councilman Jeff Coughlin, Gov. Jay Inslee's senior policy advisor for outdoor recreation and leaders of the Washington State Department of Transportation. Most along the way remarked that the lack of bike infrastructure was eye-opening.

"I have an idea to improve that last stretch," remarked Lee Lambert, executive director of Cascade Bicycle Club, of Sherman Hill. "Literally anything."

Let off with a warning

Kitsap County's planned " Mosquito Fleet " trail, named for the fleet of passenger-only vessels that once steamed across all corners of Puget Sound , happens to run along Highway 16 to Highway 166 along the Port Orchard waterfront. But riding a bike along the 60 mph highway is a challenge enough, without having to cross it.

West Sound Cycling Club's best effort to do so was to wait for breaks in the eastbound lanes and get to the eastbound lane of 166, riding the right shoulders of both.

With spotters on both sides of the highway, the cyclists, including your correspondent, waited for an opening. It never came. Eventually, two cars slowed to a stop, allowing a short window for all to cross.

But as the ride continued toward Port Orchard, the lights of a Washington State Patrol vehicle suddenly vroomed by. A motorist had complained about traffic stalling, and the trooper stopped the cyclist to find out what had happened.

The trooper explained that to stop traffic on the state highway was, by law, disorderly conduct. Cyclists, including Randall, explained the purpose of the ride and that the riders had to cross somewhere, as identified in the county's undeveloped plan.

The trooper explained the dangers of Gorst — an area where he responds weekly for a collision — and that his job is to ensure everyone traverses what is a dangerous corridor safely.

Letting the group off with a warning, the trooper told your correspondent that the only possible alternative was to climb the stairs of the Highway 3 Gorst overpass and head against traffic, on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of Highway 16.

Regardless: "There is no safe route between Bremerton and Port Orchard for those individuals using a bike," Iverson noted after the ride. "We didn’t need to actually cross the highway to understand that."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Cyclists, leaders brave Gorst in search of elusive north-south Kitsap County bike path