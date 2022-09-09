ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

Shelf Life: A community quilt in honor of a beloved institution

By Elizabeth Cromley
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiD8u_0hoySf1900

YORK - On Sept. 16, York Public Library will unveil a quilt made by local quilters to commemorate the Library’s Centennial. The Library has already enjoyed several events to mark its 100th Anniversary, but this project will carry the celebration into the future with a permanent installation of the quilt above the Wheeler Room in the main lobby.

Library Board of Trustees member Julie Steedman conceived of the idea and brought her decades of experience as a needle woman to the planning and execution of the project.

The first step was to find a 7-foot by 8-foot spot for the quilt’s installation. Next, local textile artist Sarah Haskell offered to articulate basic principles that the quilters should follow to produce a coherent design. Julie then contacted a dozen local people with experience in sewing and quilting to brainstorm plans for the designs. Finally, Betsey Telford-Goodwin of York’s Rocky Mountain Quilts donated printed fabrics from 100 years ago that the quilters could incorporate in their squares.

The quilters proposed making their squares to represent aspects of the Library—some captured how the library building looks, some portrayed library patrons, some celebrated library programs. Because of COVID limitations, Julie met with individuals one on one, by phone or email. Each quilter designed her own theme for a square, keeping within specified dimensions. As much as everyone wanted to meet as a group, the quilters all developed their squares separately.

Once COVID restrictions were eased, the quilters were finally able to meet. Completed squares were brought to the Library, where four large tables were set up to make a big surface, and the quilters played with changing arrangements until satisfied with the placement of each square within the whole. For the first time, we saw our work come together and could appreciate it as a complete composition! Betsey Telford-Goodwin donated the fabric to join the squares—called sashing—and another fabric for the backing. She arranged for the labor to do the final assembly, sewing together all the parts.

The centerpiece of the quilt is a portrait of the York Public Library. Designed by Nancy Morgan, it shows the front of the library in its landscaped setting as patrons approach the front door. Nancy, a fabric artist, is known for her realistic portrayals in fabric of local buildings, riverscapes and streetscapes. An echo of this one is the image of the old library building on York Street in a square by Susan Mancinelli. The Library’s setting is featured in Ellie Butler’s square, “Green Heron.” This beloved bird frequents the small pond behind the Library.

The top of the quilt is framed by Julie’s “Musical Notes” square. It represents the many concerts that have taken place over the years at the Library. At the bottom of the quilt is a row of books on a shelf. The artist, Sudie Blanchard, has twice retired from jobs at the York Library. The books she sewed into her border even have titles embroidered onto their spines.

Two of the quilt’s squares refer to geography—Maine's and the World’s. “The Old Maine State Flag” was provided by Bethany Field of the Maine Flag Company. The continents of the world, in a square called “World Diversity, Celebrated,” were sewn by Rosalind Revilock-Frost. Rosalind calls our attention to the diversity of the peoples and the vibrant range of cultures on our earth.

Other squares present more abstract images that nonetheless capture notions of the Library’s purpose and mission. Katie Koeze’s traditional quilt motif, “The Mariner’s Compass,” reflects York’s maritime history and coastal location. Ellie Butler’s “Pineapple square” highlights the library’s history of welcome and hospitality. As the Library’s programs continue to broaden, deepen and diversify, our commitment to community building is stronger than ever.

Several quilt blocks represent our Library patrons. Windy Burns’ “Story Hour” shows a seated woman reading to two children and a dog. Diana Parton’s “The Book Borrower” remembers her son and all young children who love reading and who feed their curiosity at the library. Betsy Cromley’s “Woven Together” is formed of interleaved hands in five different skin colors. Its design features hand cutouts by a group of teens who often visit the Library after the school day is done.

The last group of squares convey the multiple facilities, programs, and tools that the library provides. “The Checkerboard,” by Mary-Anne Szeniawski (herself an avid game-player), stands for the numerous games and puzzles available to Library visitors. The Library’s 20-year history of showing art exhibits is commemorated in Betsy Cromley’s, “Beach on an Easel.” “The Computer,” by Ellie Butler, represents the growing digital facilities that are available to Library patrons.

The Centennial Quilt project has given us a creative way to pay homage to the York Public Library in honor of its 100 years of service to this community. We have derived much pleasure in making it – and hope it brings you joy as well. We hope, too, that you will join us for a reception, refreshments, and the “unveiling” of the quilt on Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m..

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Art and nature meet at the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival

WELLS, Maine — Over 130 artisans from all over the East Coast gathered for the annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival. It's a highly selective, juried art show that showcases artisans who either use natural materials in their work, or who take inspiration from nature in their designs. The festival always takes place at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on the weekend after Labor Day.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years

PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Oldies Dance to return in October

If classic rock n’ roll is the soundtrack to generations of music lovers, the Rock n’ Roll Oldies Dance is a way to let loose and embrace a trip back through time on the dance floor. The 20th edition of the popular benefit dance will be held from...
BIDDEFORD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
York, ME
Local
Maine Government
York, ME
Government
americancraftbeer.com

Allagash Brewing Plans New Tasting Room In Southern Maine

Allagash Brewing has always managed their growth carefully, so news of a new tasting room in Scarborough, ME speaks volumes at to the health of the Portland-based brewer. The future space, which is slated to open in 2024 will be located within The Downs, Southern Maine’s new mixed-use development, located right off I-95—a 15-minute drive from the brewery.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMUR.com

Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave

HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
HUDSON, NH
102.9 WBLM

Fire Damages Nearly 200-Year-Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

On Saturday morning, a fire heavily damaged a family's antique store that had been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m., sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Morgan
97.5 WOKQ

Central Avenue in Dover, NH, to Be Milled and Repaved at Night

The city of Dover will begin a week-long overnight paving project on Central Avenue through the downtown area Tuesday night. The street will be repaved between the railroad tracks and Hale Street over the next week. The first step of the project, which starts at 7 p.m., is to grind the pavement 1 to 1.5 inches so the new pavement will keep the same pavement-to-curb height.
DOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Quilts#Quilter#Quilting#York Public Library#Library Board Of Trustees
thewestendnews.com

To Cruise or Not to Cruise?

On the November 8th Portland ballot is “An Act to Restrict Cruise Ships in Order to Reduce Congestion and Pollution.” The summary language states the Act, “Limits the number of passengers who may disembark from cruise ships to no more than 1,000 people on a given day, in aggregate, going into effect in 2025.”
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England

BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
FRANKLIN, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy