King Charles III to be officially proclaimed monarch

King Charles III is set to be officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday morning, two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles, 73, became king upon his mother’s death Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Friday, he announced that his eldest son, Prince William, and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, will be prince and princess of Wales.

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he has not yet spoken to King Charles III following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know him,” he said Friday afternoon at Ohio’s Columbus International Airport. “I haven’t spoken to him. I did not call him yet.”

He also confirmed that he plans to attend Elizabeth’s funeral. Arrangements have not yet been made public.

Update 2:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: The first official public singing of “God Save the King” marked the end Friday of a ceremony to remember Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The song had been sung as “God Save the Queen” during the queen’s reign.

With her passing, several changes are coming to the United Kingdom.

Original report: Charles will be proclaimed king during a meeting of the Accession Council at 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EDT) Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace officials. The council includes members of the Privy Council, who advise the British monarch, and other officials.

The ceremony will be televised, according to The Guardian.

On Friday, Charles made his first public address as king and vowed to continue his mother’s “lifelong service.”

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory,” he said. “I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

