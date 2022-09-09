Missouri Week 2 football notebook: Blair Oak's Dylan Hair breaks state record

Blair Oaks senior quarterback Dylan Hair Photo by Sophia Scheller

By Nate Latsch and Chris Geinosky

Blair Oaks senior quarterback Dylan Hair put on a show in the Falcons' 35-0 victory over visiting Lutheran North last Friday.

Hair rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns and completed four passes for 90 yards.

According to Greg Jackson of the Jefferson City News Tribune, Hair broke the Missouri State High School Activities Association record for all-time total yardage in the victory.

Hair now has 12,614 total yards – combining passing and rushing yards – and surpassed the mark of 12,475 set by Jordan Webb of Union from 2006-08.

It is a remarkable feat for Hair's impressive four-year career and Blair Oaks (2-0) still has seven regular-season games remaining plus playoff games. With Hair at the helm, the Falcons will be among the favorites to win the championship in Class 2.

Hair led Blair Oaks to the Class 3 title in 2020, as a sophomore, when he rushed for 241 yards and six touchdowns and passed for another 227 yards and a score in a 62-40 win over Maryville.

The Falcons won the Class 2 title in 2018 with Nolan Hair leading the way as a senior, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 73 and three scores.

Blair Oaks has had a Hair brother starting at quarterback since 2013. First it was Jordan Hair (2013-15), then it was Nolan (2016-18) and now it's Dylan (2019-22).

The Falcons are 109-13 during that 10-season stretch with two state championships (2018, 2020) and seven district titles.

Three matchups of ranked teams highlight Week 3 schedule

Big games have littered the schedule in the first two weeks of the Missouri high school football season. It will be more of the same this week.

Three games featuring head-to-head matchups between ranked teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 highlight the Week 3 slate. Making the matchups even more intriguing, three Top 10 teams are involved.

The premier contest of the week happens in Southwest Missouri where No. 7 Nixa plays at No. 4 Carthage. This game has no playoff implications on the line as Nixa plays in Class 6 and Carthage resides in Class 5.

However, plenty will be on the line. Namely, the winner will have early command of the Central Ozark Conference race.

Nixa has not defeated Carthage since 2014, but throw out history in this matchup. The week’s game features two high-powered offenses that are averaging better than 50 points per game.

Nixa has outscored its first two opponents of the season (Webb City and Neosho) by the combined margin of 107-40, Carthage meanwhile has defeated Republic and Branson by the combined total of 105-26.

The second matchup of ranked teams features a neighboring rivalry between a pair suburban Kansas City schools separated by less than 12 miles. No. 10 Smithville, the reigning Class 4 state champions, will make the short road trip to No. 20 Kearney.

These two teams are no strangers to one another. In fact, they have played twice a year for the past four seasons.

Smithville has won all eight of the matchups dating back to the 2018 campaign. The past five games have been rather one-sided, as only one has been decided by fewer than 34 points.

The third big showdown of the week happens on the East side of the state as No. 25 Hannibal travels to No. 18 Troy Buchanan on Saturday night. The matchup is rather intriguing as last year’s Class 4 state runner-up will play against a larger Class 6 team that’s coming off the most successful season in program history, advancing to the state semifinals.

The game features two of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire state – Hannibal junior running back Aneyas Williams and Troy senior quarterback Charos Sutton. These two superstars will have the ball in their hands all night long, and the game may just come down to who has it last.

Nixa-Carthage showdown features pair of state’s best backs

Arguably, the best running back in the state of the Missouri will be on the field when Nixa plays at Cartage on Friday night. The only issue? The starting tailback from each team deserves the title.

Luke Gall of Carthage and Nixa’s Ramone Green Jr. have been simply sensational through the first two games of the 2022 season. All the proof can be found on their hudl.com highlight reels.

Green has to be the leader in the clubhouse for this year’s Comeback Player of the Year honors. The 5-10, 185-pound senior suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 last season, which sidelined him for the remainder of the year. In his first two games back, he has rushed 41 times for 461 yards and six touchdowns.

Green, who ran for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns his sophomore year, has received primarily NCAA D-2 looks to this point. However, more colleges could be calling if he continues to pile up the numbers.

Speaking of numbers, Gall’s have been jaw-dropping. The 5-11, 200-pound Air Force commit has already rushed for 309 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

And making those numbers even more impressive, Gall has done in only four quarters of action. That’s right. He has not played past halftime in either of the first two games of the year. Gall, the reigning Missouri Class 5 Offensive Player of Year, will likely need to play a bit more for this week’s Southwest Missouri showdown.

Riverview Gardens ends 20-game losing streak

The four-year drought is over. For the first time since 2018, Riverview Gardens can call themselves winners.

The Rams defeated Gateway Tech last week, ending a 20-game losing skid that dated back to the 2018 season. Riverview went 0-10 in 2019, did not field a team during the 2020 COVID-19 season, and finished 0-8 in 2021.

In this year’s season’s opener, the Rams came up just short, 42-34, against University City. That means they have already scored an impressive 91 points in two games this fall.

That’s nearly as many as the program scored in the past two seasons combined. Riverview scored 30 points in eight games last year and 78 in the 10 games in 2019.

Affton quarterback breaks long-standing school record

Records are meant to be broken, as the saying goes, but the single-game school record for passing yardage at Affton held strong for a long time — 51 years actually.

Steve Brickey set the record of 318 passing yards way back in 1971 and Affton quarterback Antonio Muyco broke the record last week with 342 passing yards in an 83-36 loss at Ste. Genevieve.

Muyco, a sophomore, completed 13 of 25 passes for 342 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception.

Ronnie Willenbrink caught five passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including a 92-yarder in the first quarter. Terran Mitchell caught four passes for 126 yards and two scores, including an 89-yarder in the fourth.