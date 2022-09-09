ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Two people charged in local fentanyl death

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls Police have charged two more people in connection with a death believed connected to fentanyl, a drug that can cause near-immediate death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhEfY_0hoyRovT00

Leigha Ruth Smith, 22, and Jasinto Jimenez, 21, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Andres Diaz, 21, on July 15.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Smith took Diaz to United Regional Health Care emergency room about 5:30 a.m. that day because she had found him not breathing and cold to the touch in her car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. She told Wichita Falls Police she had picked him up at his home earlier and bought what she thought were two Percocet pills from Jimenez at a home on Wenonah Boulevard. She said she had bought Percocet from Jimenez on earlier occasions. Police said the pills were counterfeit.

Smith said she swallowed her pill while Diaz crushed his and snorted it. She said they drove for a while, Diaz passed out in the car and she went into a residence, leaving Diaz in the car. She later found him unresponsive and drove him to the hospital. An autopsy performed on Diaz's body revealed he had died from "toxic effect of fentanyl."

Smith was arrested Thursday and booked into the Wichita County Jail where her bail is set at $500,000. Jimenez was booked Thursday under a $1,000,000 bail.

The two become the second and third suspects charged with murder in suspected fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita County following a crackdown on the synthetic opioid that's up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office announced Aug. 26 they will consider deaths related to fentanyl as homicide cases against those who provided the drug to victims. Police Chief Manuel Borrego said illegal fentanyl pills, often appearing as legal medications, can kill almost instantly and may be responsible for 15 deaths in 2022 alone. He said its used is common among people as young as 14.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Law enforcement continues crackdown on Fentanyl

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County District Attorney recently announced they would be charging people with murder if they’ve distributed drugs that resulted in someone’s death. Since then, the Wichita Falls Police Department has announced three arrests following fentanyl-related deaths. But, not all of those arrests...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Opioids#Counterfeit#Heroin#Murder#Violent Crime#Wichita Falls Police
kswo.com

Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Z94

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 9, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement. They lost control of the bike...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently on the look out for a suspect in connection to the shooting which occurred at EZGO on Thursday, Sept. 1. LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a black male with black hair...
LAWTON, OK
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 137 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 28 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Tuesday, dispatch received a call from the Megargel area in reference to stolen vehicle and missing juvenile. The caller stated that her grandson was seen on camera leaving the night before with at least four of his friends and…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A well-known financial advisor and business coach in Wichita Falls is facing allegations of ‘illegal activity’ while working for Ameriprise Financial. Our newsroom received tips over the weekend about Nspire motivational speaker and financial advisor Dusty Sternadel. We reached out to Ameriprise Financial...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police welcome new officer as staff adjusts to reorganization

Michael Fonner is the newest member of the Bowie Police Department as he comes to the city from two years at the Van Alstyne Police Department. Police Chief Guy Green said Fonner recently moved to Montague where he has family. “He has experience and wants to become part of the...
BOWIE, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy