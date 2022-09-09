Recall alert: Murphy beds recalled due to impact, crush hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 8,200 Murphy beds.

The full- and queen-sized Murphy beds were made by Cyme Tech of Canada and were sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart, the CPSC said.

They sold for between $1,200 and $1,500 from February 2014 through May 2022.

The beds can either break or detach from the wall and fall on someone, posing an impact or crush hazard, the CPSC said.

There have been 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking, resulting in 62 injuries.

The beds were sold under the following brand names:

Ivy Bronx

Orren Ellis

Stellar Home Furniture

Wade Logan

They came in white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

Several low-profile Murphy bed models are included in the recall:

S214, a double bed with doors installed vertically

S215, a queen bed with doors installed vertically

S234, a double bed with doors installed horizontally

S235, a queen bed with doors installed horizontally

Consumers who purchased a Murphy bed can check if it is part of the recall by either looking at the original receipt for the brand name and part number or by contacting Cyme Tech at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or via email.

Owners are being told to stop using the beds immediately and schedule a free inspection and repair.

