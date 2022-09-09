ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

The Oxford Exchange celebrates 10-year anniversary in downtown Tampa

The Oxford Exchange is renowned as one of the best brunch destinations in the United States. This gorgeous space features a vibrant bookstore, is home to Warby Parker, a tea and coffee shop, a little apothecary, a champagne bar, and a fantastic restaurant. Every square inch of the venue is an absolute work of art. Somehow, this space is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the city of Tampa. It feels like only yesterday it was opening its doors for the first time.
TAMPA, FL
floridaing.com

Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination

Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RUSKIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
thatssotampa.com

New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District

There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Youth Orchestra#Orchestras#Free Music#Tampa Bay Area#Art#Tfo
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Adam Sandler is coming back to Tampa this fall

Hope there are some pickup basketball games happening around Amalie Arena because Adam Sandler is headed back to Tampa this fall. The Sandman—who's been sharing his trips to basketball courts on Instagram lately—is bringing a night of comedy and song to Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., for $33.75-$195.75.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Points and Travel

THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida

Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy