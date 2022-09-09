Read full article on original website
Many Tampa Bay museums offering free admission Saturday
Many museums throughout Tampa Bay are offering free admission on Saturday for "Museum Day" for those in the area to get out and explore.
30 Outdoor Activities in Tampa to Try Together
No matter the weather, being in Tampa Bay means making time for outdoor adventures. From...
thatssotampa.com
The Oxford Exchange celebrates 10-year anniversary in downtown Tampa
The Oxford Exchange is renowned as one of the best brunch destinations in the United States. This gorgeous space features a vibrant bookstore, is home to Warby Parker, a tea and coffee shop, a little apothecary, a champagne bar, and a fantastic restaurant. Every square inch of the venue is an absolute work of art. Somehow, this space is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the city of Tampa. It feels like only yesterday it was opening its doors for the first time.
floridaing.com
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
City officials make push to protect Tampa's trees
There’s a growing push to help protect trees in Tampa. It comes as a business faces a big fine for removing trees from a property a few years ago.
thatssotampa.com
New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District
There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
Tampa tree service company to file appeal after being hit with largest fine in city’s history
Tampa's mayor is sending a strong message to anyone cutting down trees illegally in the city. Her message comes after a Bay Area tree cutting firm was given the largest fine in the city's history.
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Great jazz shows, Thundermother opening for Scorpions, and more.
Adam Sandler is coming back to Tampa this fall
Hope there are some pickup basketball games happening around Amalie Arena because Adam Sandler is headed back to Tampa this fall. The Sandman—who's been sharing his trips to basketball courts on Instagram lately—is bringing a night of comedy and song to Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, and tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., for $33.75-$195.75.
Tampa working on controversial plans to better use treated wastewater
On Monday, Members of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club, the Friends of The River and other groups came out to oppose a city plan on how to use treated wastewater in Tampa.
St. Pete’s first-ever anime convention happens this month at the Coliseum
Anime St. Pete is happening Sept. 17-18.
Tampa tree service company fined more than $234K for cutting down protected trees
TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor had a strong and simple message for anyone looking to cut down protected trees illegally: pay up. A Hillsborough County judge upheld the city’s largest fine for illegally cutting down protected trees in Tampa. Tree service company Miller & Sons LLC in Tampa was required to pay $234,427.50.
Points and Travel
THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida
Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
Blackbrick Chinese restaurant sets Tampa opening date, Black Cattle Burger Co. debuts in St. Pete, and more local foodie news
Black Radish St. Pete is having a Cuban kitchen pop-up, too.
fox13news.com
Historic Hacienda Hotel opens its doors to the public again following major renovations
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - One of Tampa Bay's grand, pink hotels is set to reopen this week. No, not the Don Cesar or The Vinoy. It's The Hacienda in New Port Richey – a lesser-known hot spot for the rich and famous in the early 20th century. The...
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
Pilot surprises 3-year-old Tampa boy battling cancer
A pilot created a special memory for a John Hopkins All Children's Hospital patient on Saturday.
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Three-Foot-Long Cuban Sandwich In Tampa Bay
You’re looking at 36 inches of Cuban sandwich perfection Tampa Bay!. Did you know that La Segunda is the world’s largest supplier of tasty Cuban bread? So you know their Cuban sandwich will be amazing!. A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban...
