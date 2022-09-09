The Oxford Exchange is renowned as one of the best brunch destinations in the United States. This gorgeous space features a vibrant bookstore, is home to Warby Parker, a tea and coffee shop, a little apothecary, a champagne bar, and a fantastic restaurant. Every square inch of the venue is an absolute work of art. Somehow, this space is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the city of Tampa. It feels like only yesterday it was opening its doors for the first time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO