A humble and at times tearful David Beckham was among those who stood in the long lines of Britishers waiting outside Westminster Hall today to pay last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Beckham, the former captain of the English national soccer team and ex-midfielder for Manchester United, was recognized by those in line. They politiely asked for selfies with the celebrity, but often left him alone as just another royal subject in line. Beckham, 47, said in news reports that he had been in line since around 2:15 AM. He mentioned sharing snacks of crisps and sweets with his line mates during...

WORLD ・ 15 MINUTES AGO