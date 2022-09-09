Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson resigns, effective Sept. 13
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has resigned from the city council effective at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. City Council President Vivian Olson said she received an email from Johnson on Sunday announcing her resignation. Johnson in late August announced via social media that she had sold her house in Edmonds...
thurstontalk.com
Downtown Olympia Flourishes with Commercial Growth and Development from Support of The Rants Group
Downtown Olympia has been the hub and heart of the city for many decades and has witnessed a series of shifts over the years. The pandemic and other economic impacts have left downtown in a state of uncertainty for business owners and residents alike. Recently, new life has been slowly integrating into Downtown Olympia, bringing with it new opportunities for growth, development, and connection with our local entrepreneurs, developers, and community members. The Rants Group has contributed hugely in managing and overseeing the sale of various commercial properties downtown that have promoted rejuvenation in our city.
rentonreporter.com
Renton Senior Activity Center renamed after long-time civic leader
The Renton Senior Activity Center was re-named on Sept. 10 in honor of civic leader Don Persson, who served the Renton community for 53 years. The unveiling ceremony came after a barbecue attended by family, friends, and many current and former city officials. “It’s very appropriate we name the senior...
thejoltnews.com
Duplex and cottage housing development proposed on Chambers Street
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission conference on a proposed project to build a duplex and six cottage housing at 908 Chambers Street SE on Wednesday, September 7. In a narrative submitted to the committee, developers Ben and Max Maclay stated that the housing project would be completed...
bsd405.org
Records Retention Procedures Notice
This notice is notification of Bellevue School District destruction procedure per Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 392-172A-05235, “Each school district shall inform parents and adult students when personally identifiable information collected, maintained or used in compliance with this chapter is no longer needed to provide educational services to the student, or is no longer required to be retained under state or federal law.”
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘REDUCED’ — Trips cut in every route but one in Metro’s service update due to ‘workforce shortages’
An ongoing shortage of bus operators and maintenance staff will mean reduced bus service this fall on Capitol Hill and across the city. Meanwhile, like nearly all corners of the economy, the public transit industry is looking at solutions to bring workers back into the fold and keep them that could take years to play out.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Seattle University
Seattle University Ranks High in Latest U.S. News & World Report
Seattle University is well represented in the 2022-2023 undergraduate rankings released by U.S. News & World Report in its “Best Colleges” guide. Three Seattle University colleges rank highly and above many of its peers nationally, specifically in areas of business, nursing, computer science and engineering. Overall, Seattle University ranks as the 3rd best national university in Washington.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Top 3 Candidates for the Seattle Police Chief Post Announced by Mayor Harrell
Seattle’s hunt for a new police chief, which began over two years after the prior chief retired, has narrowed down to three contenders, two of whom are already employed by the department. Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Deputy Chief Kevin Hall were named as the three contenders for Seattle’s permanent Chief of Police by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
Tri-City Herald
It’s time for free community college for students in Washington state. Here’s why
I have worked in the community college system for over 35 years and have seen firsthand the life-changing effects that attending our state’s colleges have had for so many in our community. It is a vital step to advancing their careers, gaining financial stability, and has created a gateway for endless opportunities. However, the ever-rising cost of college tuition is creating a barrier too high for entry.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
Washington City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House
WalletHub ranked the cities with the best real estate markets.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $10.5M, This Chic Home in Medina Take Full Advantage of Incomparable Western Views of Lake Washington
The Home in Medina is an impeccably stylish and undeniably chic home with effortless entertaining spaces, now available for sale. This home located at 7329 NE 18th Street, Medina, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,430 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Allen – Coldwell Banker Bain – (Phone: (425) 417-6161) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Medina.
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
rentonreporter.com
Photos: Renton’s Pooch Plunge 2022
Despite the smoky air over the weekend, the 2022 Pooch Plunge at the Henry Moss Aquatic Center in Renton went off without a hitch. Fom 9 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sept. 10-11, registered dogs of all breeds and sizes were given the opportunity to swim and play with tennis balls for 50 minutes, allowing space and fun for all. Life vests and other dog-related items were available to buy at the event, along with a raffle from PetPros and a Motley Zoo Animal Rescue booth. Dogs were also given a “pet relief area” on the grass near the pools.
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
urbnlivn.com
Lake Sammamish new build with all the views
Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
