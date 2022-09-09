Downtown Olympia has been the hub and heart of the city for many decades and has witnessed a series of shifts over the years. The pandemic and other economic impacts have left downtown in a state of uncertainty for business owners and residents alike. Recently, new life has been slowly integrating into Downtown Olympia, bringing with it new opportunities for growth, development, and connection with our local entrepreneurs, developers, and community members. The Rants Group has contributed hugely in managing and overseeing the sale of various commercial properties downtown that have promoted rejuvenation in our city.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO