invezz.com
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a...
Analysis-European governments defy market volatility with green bond bonanza
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments have raised 15 billion euros ($15 billion) from green bonds over the last two weeks, pushing volumes above a year ago even as heightened volatility cuts issuance in the broader market.
Analysis: Price hikes test Inditex's ability to stay in fashion
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex's strong first-half results show its strategy of raising prices since early 2022 paying off so far, but it and other fashion retailers have to be careful not to overdo it with further hikes that may scare away shoppers, analysts said.
