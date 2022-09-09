ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth, MN

Mankato Police Searching For Missing Man

Mankato Police are searching for a man reported missing over the weekend. Twenty year old Makhi William Nave was last seen at approximately 12am on Saturday, September 10th, on the 600 block of Agency Road. He has not contacted his family. Nave is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches...
MANKATO, MN

