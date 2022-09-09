Read full article on original website
kbew98country.com
Mankato Police Searching For Missing Man
Mankato Police are searching for a man reported missing over the weekend. Twenty year old Makhi William Nave was last seen at approximately 12am on Saturday, September 10th, on the 600 block of Agency Road. He has not contacted his family. Nave is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches...
kbew98country.com
Local Sports Schedule — Tuesday 9/13/22
BEA at Fairmont (On 98.1 FM & kbew98country.com, 7:15pm) MT-GHEC/ML & Martin Co. West at Norwood-Young America Invite.
