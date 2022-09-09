ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork on Georgia State Route 96 begins Sept. 15

GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that paving and rehabilitation work will begin on Georgia State Route 96 this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. The paving affects Taylor and Crawford counties, from Sumter Street to Nakomki’s Creek. This construction will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of November. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

New I-20 west ramp opens Monday night into Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to open a new Interstate 20 westbound on-ramp form Exit 1/W. Martintown Road Monday night. According to GDOT, this requires overnight lane closures. The following single-lane closures allow crews to shift temporary barrier wall and switch traffic to the newly...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
WOODSTOCK, GA
wfxl.com

Georgia gas prices down another eight cents

According to Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents less than a month ago, and 28 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
southgatv.com

American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia

CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DPS mourns loss of Trooper

ATLANTA – The Georgia DPS morns the loss of a Trooper who collapsed after completing an exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, September 8, 2022. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.
GEORGIA STATE

