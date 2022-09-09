Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County health officials release info on tick disease report
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County health officials have released the results of a survey regarding blacklegged ticks. A total of 92 ticks were submitted to the Centers for Disease Control to check for five distinct disease-causing bacteria…with 24 of them testing positive. 21 of the ticks...
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
No injuries in Battle Creek bank robbery: Police looking for suspect
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are seeking help from the public to help them solve a bank robbery that happened on Monday afternoon, September 12. Police responded to the call of a bank robbery at a PNC Bank on Capital Avenue Southwest just before 1 p.m.
Battle Creek police seek suspect in kidnapping/shooting incident
BATTLE CREEK MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Battle Creek Police officials are searching for a man suspected of shooting at and then kidnapping a woman described as a former girlfriend. 26-year-old Jatai Cummings is said to have forced the woman into his car at around 6 am Saturday. He then...
