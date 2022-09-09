Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
City Working On Agreement To Remove Developer From Mix-Use Project
WARSAW – City officials are seeking to remove Matthews LLC from the multi-use project on North Buffalo Street. Matthews LLC agreed six years ago to develop the mixed using building and a swath of new residential lots known as the Buffalo Street redevelopment project. While the first residential phase...
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Continues To Be Plagued By Sewer Issues
LEESBURG — The town of Leesburg continues to be plagued by sewer problems. Additional issues were reported at the town council meeting Monday, Sept. 12, when Derek Tenney of Tenney & Sons, Warsaw, provided his monthly sanitary sewer update. Tenney informed the council of a situation that occurred at...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Train Derailment, Maple Leaf Farms
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 10, 1968 — The derailment of a Norfolk and Western freight train in South Whitley early today caused the temporary evacuation of residents when it was feared that the train carried poisonous chemicals and high explosives.
inkfreenews.com
Interra Credit Union Celebrates 90,000 Members
New Paris — Interra Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service this year. And what better way to make a grand celebration than to also begin serving 90,000 members?. Grady Yoder became Interra’s 90,000th member when his parents, Fred and Jennifer Yoder, opened a Kids Club account in his name at the New Paris office. Grady funded the account with dollars he earned at the Kosciusko County 4-H Fair auction. “We knew that now was the perfect time for Grady to learn good saving habits,” shared Jennifer. “We turned to Interra because we trust them.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Accident Reports
2:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, on US 30 and east of CR 250E, near Warsaw. Drivers: Jordan Johnson, 26, 14th Street, Menominee, Mich., and Grayden Dunham, 20, Birch Tree Lane, Fort Wayne. Johnson’s vehicle rear-ended Dunham’s vehicle while traveling west on US 30. Damage up to $25,000. 6:08...
inkfreenews.com
James Wilson — PENDING
James Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died at 6:02 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Randall Chaplin — PENDING
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
inkfreenews.com
Cool Start To The Week For Kosciusko County
WARSAW – A cool and rainy start to the week will transition to sunny and pleasant conditions by mid-week. The National Weather Service in North Webster predicts rainy conditions Monday, Sept. 12, and into Tuesday for Kosciusko County. Monday’s high will be 61. Tuesday’s high will be 71....
inkfreenews.com
Laura E. Brashere — PENDING
Laura Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Ann King
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. She married Barry D. King, who survives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Richard Edwin Davis
Richard “Rich” Edwin Davis, 81, Wabash, died at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Wabash. He was born Aug. 16, 1941. Rich married Sandra K. Van Hoy on June 30, 1963; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his three children, Brad A....
inkfreenews.com
William Lee Harmon Jr.
William “Bill” Lee Harmon Jr., 67, Wabash, died at 6:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born July 28, 1955. He is survived by his mother, Jane Harmon; son, William Harmon III; and sister, Barbara Wilhelm, all of Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service...
inkfreenews.com
Cecil Guess — PENDING
Cecil Guess, 80, Argos, died at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, at Sheridan Health Care, Sheridan. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Clara Holloway Childress — UPDATED
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, Warsaw, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care, Warsaw. On Dec. 21, 1933, Clara Lou Foley was born in Pulaski County to Walter and Nellie Ferguson Foley. Clara and Lester D. “Sonny” Holloway were married July 16,...
inkfreenews.com
21 Years Later, Local Ceremony Remembers 9/11
WARSAW – The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, transformed the United States and the world, but a lot has changed since then. A whole generation was not even born when 9/11 happened, Ken Locke, a member of the Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee, reflected in his address during the annual memorial ceremony.
inkfreenews.com
Judith Helen Murphy — PENDING
Judith Helen “Judy” Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
inkfreenews.com
Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Pamela K. Jones
Pamela K. Jones, 68, Rochester, died at Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Peru,, the daughter of John and Rhea (Dollens) Pryor. On Nov. 16, 1985, she married Charles “Chuck” Jones, who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019.
Comments / 0