Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
Fifth annual MSCS 'Necessity Drive' set for Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will be hosting a donation drive to benefit under-resourced families of students who attend school in Memphis and surrounding areas. On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the "5th Annual Necessity Drive" will take place at East High School. Items that...
Event funding to be given by Downtown Memphis Commission through 'activation grant'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those with an idea for an event that will encourage people to enjoy downtown Memphis could be granted up to $1500 from the city to make it happen. The Downtown Memphis commission is offering what they are calling an "activation grant" to provide funding for an event located in Downtown Memphis. There are no specific restrictions on what type of event the commission is looking for, but there is a limit to how much money will be granted—anywhere from $250 to $1,500.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The recent string of violence across the Bluff City is leaving many women on edge, but retired Shelby County Captain Bennie Cobb is working to give women the tools they need to stay safe. “Practice, and you need somebody that you trust to explain it to...
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three independent sources tell FOX13 deputy superintendent John Barker is being investigated for claims he may have created a hostile work environment. Barker was escorted out of school headquarters, the sources said, and placed on administrative leave. School board chair Michelle McKissack, in a message, confirmed the existence of a complaint filed but refuted that Barker was escorted off district property.
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
'Making a difference' | Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosts eighth 'Trauma Symposium'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, healthcare workers in Memphis gained new skills they can now take back to hospitals in our area. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosted a "Trauma Sumposium" in which doctors and nurses learned recognition and intervention skills. It was the eighth year the event was held, and it all took place at the Holiday Inn at UofM. Parents of patients expressed gratitude at the event.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Sept. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Jerry’s Ice Cream – […]
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis CEO was sentenced to three years in prison for fabricating and submitting hundreds of false water monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act in Tennessee and Mississippi. The U.S. District Court ordered co-owner and CEO of Environmental Compliance and Testing (ECT) DiAne Gordon,...
WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis
Chip Washington wants Memphians to know—"your voice is just as important as anybody else's voice." He hosts the WLOK radio show "Let's Talk About It."
Opinion | Is Memphis really the second rudest city in the country? I wouldn't say so | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is Memphis rude?. These surveys come and go all the time, but what caught my attention about this one is it's based on how people in each city viewed themselves. And there we were behind Philadelphia as the second rudest city in the U.S., ahead of...
Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
From working on cars to working on people: this Mid-Southerner gives his all in the healthcare field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He had plans to become a mechanic, but Leroy Newby found a different calling helping others. He’s works in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy department at Methodist Hospital. “I thought I was gonna be an auto mechanic. So, I grew up in the car community working...
Local attractions offer free admission on Friday to help Memphis heal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent week in the Mid-South has left many people on edge. To help the Memphis community cope with the recent tragedies, some local attractions offered a little stress relief Friday. The Memphis Zoo offered free general admission, so adults and children could have “a place...
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible coming to Memphis, seeking diners and renovators
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Show producers are inviting patrons and renovators to be a part of Restaurant: Impossible’s Memphis episode that will be filmed later this month. Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible is coming to the Bluff City to renovate Big Dawg’s in Frayser from Sept. 22 to 23.
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
