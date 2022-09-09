ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
Fifth annual MSCS 'Necessity Drive' set for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will be hosting a donation drive to benefit under-resourced families of students who attend school in Memphis and surrounding areas. On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the "5th Annual Necessity Drive" will take place at East High School. Items that...
Event funding to be given by Downtown Memphis Commission through 'activation grant'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those with an idea for an event that will encourage people to enjoy downtown Memphis could be granted up to $1500 from the city to make it happen. The Downtown Memphis commission is offering what they are calling an "activation grant" to provide funding for an event located in Downtown Memphis. There are no specific restrictions on what type of event the commission is looking for, but there is a limit to how much money will be granted—anywhere from $250 to $1,500.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three independent sources tell FOX13 deputy superintendent John Barker is being investigated for claims he may have created a hostile work environment. Barker was escorted out of school headquarters, the sources said, and placed on administrative leave. School board chair Michelle McKissack, in a message, confirmed the existence of a complaint filed but refuted that Barker was escorted off district property.
'Making a difference' | Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosts eighth 'Trauma Symposium'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, healthcare workers in Memphis gained new skills they can now take back to hospitals in our area. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosted a "Trauma Sumposium" in which doctors and nurses learned recognition and intervention skills. It was the eighth year the event was held, and it all took place at the Holiday Inn at UofM. Parents of patients expressed gratitude at the event.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Sept. 6-12

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Jerry’s Ice Cream – […]
Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
