Overland Park, KS

St. Joseph Post

Officials close investigation into police shooting death of Kan. teen

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against the Overland Park Police officer who fatally shot John Albers, according to a media release from the DOJ. Officials from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for...
KMBC.com

Trial in death of prominent Kansas City attorney begins Monday

Five years after a prominent Kansas City attorney was fatally shot outside his home, the man accused of killing him will go to trial. David Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tom Pickert in 2017. His trial begins Monday, Sept. 12. Prosecutors say Jungerman shot Pickert...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
OTTAWA, KS
St. Joseph Post

8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS

