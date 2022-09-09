A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO