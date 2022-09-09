Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Joonko helps companies pinpoint quality talent from underrepresented groups
Joonko, an early-stage startup, has come up with a way to help companies find candidates who have made it to the final stage of the interview process with another tech company without getting hired. Today the company announced a $25 million Series B. “We help companies source high-quality, vetted, underrepresented...
TechCrunch
How WhiteLab Genomics is using AI to aid gene and cell therapy development
Founded out of Paris in 2019, recent Y Combinator (YC) graduate WhiteLab Genomics provide gene and cell therapy companies with predictive software simulations to expedite the design of gene and cell therapies. Gene therapy, for the uninitiated, is an emerging treatment that involves replacing missing or defective genes in cells to correct genetic disorders, while cell therapy is about altering a cell or sets of cells to trigger an effect throughout the body.
TechCrunch
Hone raises $30M to grow its corporate learning platform
After co-launching FanDuel and helping to grow the sports betting outfit to hundreds of employees, Griffiths tells TechCrunch that he was inspired to reinvent the training experience for today’s workplaces. He connected with Hone’s second co-founder, Savina Perez, at a conference over the shared belief that leadership upskilling should be widely available.
shiftedmag.com
6 Accounting Tips for Chiropractic Practices
As a chiropractor, you want to provide the best services to your patients to ensure their well-being. In addition, more satisfied patients lead to increased word-of-mouth recommendations, which are necessary to help you expand your practice and invest in cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, you need to take care of your finances. If your facility is financially robust, you won’t have problems running the daily operations and expanding your business down the road. However, chiropractic billing can be quite complex. Thus, availing of chiropractic medical billing services from an expert practice management solution like Park Medical Billing will significantly help you improve revenue cycle management for increased profit margins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Ashby lands $21.5M to automate key aspects of recruiting
In a sign that the enthusiasm isn’t dying down, Ashby, a new recruitment platform launching out of stealth, has raised $21.5 million in equity financing. F-Prime Capital led the Series B with participation from Elad Gil, Lachy Groom, Semper Virens, Base Case Capital and Gaingels, bringing Ashby’s total raised to $34.5 million.
TechCrunch
Workday turns more modern and personalized with new interface makeover
Today, the company announced an interface overhaul across the product line in an attempt to modernize and make it easier to use for everyone from frontline workers to managers to IT. Writing in a company blog post announcing the UX changes, Workday chief design officer Jeff Gelfuso, who has been...
TechCrunch
As 3D printing merger closes, MakerBot CEO steps up and Ultimaker CEO steps down
What is, perhaps, more intriguing is the resulting executive shakeup. Current MakerBot CEO Nadav Goshen will be tasked with running the new brand, while Ultimaker CEO Jürgen von Hollen will be stepping away entirely “after assisting with the integration and transition plans for the new company over the coming months.”
TechCrunch
Sightfull, a startup that tracks key business activities, raises $18M
The software became the first product from Sightfull (no, that’s not a typo), a startup that today closed an $18 million Series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global. The new investment will be put toward product development and expanding the Sightfull team, Liran said, with the goal of growing from 25 employees to 50 within the next year and opening an office in New York City (Sightfull is Tel Aviv-based).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
New Hygraph API helps developers federate content from multiple sources
Hygraph, a German startup has taken that idea a step further, announcing an API today that enables developers to pull content from a variety of sources and put that content to work in multiple formats or even content-centric applications. Hygraph CEO and co-founder Michael Lukaszczyk says that his company, which was previously called GraphCMS, calls this approach a federated content platform.
Comments / 0