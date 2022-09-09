ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Falls Church, VA

Metro Will Change Names of 5 Stations on Sunday

By WI Web Editor
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIfEc_0hoyOnMl00

Metro will change the name for five rail stations on signage and maps throughout the system starting Sunday.

The changes, requested by jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board: North Bethesda from White Flint, Downtown Largo from Largo Town Center, Tysons from Tysons Corner, Hyattsville Crossing from Prince George’s Plaza, and West Falls Church VT from West Falls Church VT/UVA.

Customers will see immediate changes on digital maps throughout rail stations, bus displays, wmata.com, Trip Planner, and Next Arrivals.

Metrobus destination signs and announcements will recognize new station names and maps will be gradually updated once new Silver Line stations and Potomac Yard Station open for passengers.

Metro is working with each jurisdictional partner to coordinate rollouts for the name changes to minimize confusion for customers.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Messy roads, power outages and damage across the DC region due to severe storms

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays. Tornado warnings have been dropped in Fairfax, Prince William, and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas said that the heavy rainfall is slowly pushing its way northward towards the beltway.
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

Amazon Plans To Fund More Than 1,000 Affordable Housing Units In D.C. Area

Amazon is partnering with a dozen D.C.-area providers and developers to fund more than 1,000 affordable housing units — the tech giant’s latest attempt to blunt the economic impact of its second headquarters, a massive complex that although it’s not set to open until 2023, has already drastically altered the economic landscape of the D.C. region.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
North Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Virginia Government
City
Tysons, VA
City
West Falls Church, VA
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Virginia Traffic
Hyattsville, MD
Government
WTOP

Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street

Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Stations#Signage#Silver Line#Potomac Yard Station
The Washington Informer

Comcast RISE Investment Fund Gives Grants to Small Businesses Owned by Women, People of Color

Comcast recently announced it will award an additional $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, among others, in the District, bringing the total to $2 million to date as the company previously awarded $1 million in November 2021. The post Comcast RISE Investment Fund Gives Grants to Small Businesses Owned by Women, People of Color appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Police Blotter: Burglary reported at jewelry store in Silver Spring

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The thefts occurred on East West Highway, Colston Drive, 16th Street and the area of Lanier Drive and Porter Road. Force was reported in three cases.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy