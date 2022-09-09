ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communities across Philadelphia region hold 9/11 remembrances ahead of anniversary Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center approaches this Sunday some communities are holding remembrance events on Friday.

In Delaware County, first responders and others gathered at Rose Tree Park Friday morning.

During prayer, the crowd was called upon to remember and pray for the survivors who still suffer from their loss.

In Philadelphia, the Community College of Philadelphia hosted an outdoor Patriot Day event. The college President Guy Generals was in New York on 9/11.

He pointed out that most of today's students were young, or even not alive yet, on Sept. 11, 2001.

He said, "We stand here today to reinforce the idea that the unimaginable can happen."

