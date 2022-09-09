Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
AG Josh Kaul says he will file abortion lawsuit against district attorneys if GOP leaders keep argument
Late last month, Republican legislative leaders asked a Dane County court to dismiss a lawsuit against them that challenges Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban because, while they make the law, legislators don’t enforce it. On Monday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said if the leaders don’t drop their challenge,...
Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg
Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
PBS NewsHour
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Lindsey Graham holds news briefing on proposed national abortion restrictions
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will hold a news briefing Tuesday on proposed national abortion restrictions. The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. The briefing follows South Carolina senators rejection of a ban on almost all abortions last week in a...
Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top...
Michigan GOP co-chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet
Using social media for bigoted attacks is nothing new for Maddock
Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds. Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention. A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling...
South Dakota Elected Official Among Names on Leaked Oath Keepers List
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League...
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
KITV.com
Hawaii GOP candidates for governor, lieutenant governor announce affordable housing plan
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Republican nominees for Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii, Friday, announced their plan to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona and LG candidate Junior Tupai announced the Hawaii Homeownership Initiative.
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
Abortion, Voting access make the ballot: Your guide to Michigan politics
Hello folks, Simon Schuster here! I’ve finally had the duty of writing this newsletter foisted-err, bestowed upon me, and I look forward to taking you through another whirlwind week in Michigan politics. This week was all about what, not who, will be on the ballots sent to voters in...
Utah politician, lawyer told LDS bishop not to report abuse, docs show
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the church advised a bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, according to records filed in a lawsuit.
Early voting in Minnesota begins next week, with some changes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting will begin next week. That's why this month is Voter Registration Month.Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed.Early voting will start in Minnesota next Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Sept. 23, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
blackchronicle.com
Arizona’s Kari Lake denounces “derogatory” language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed. Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true. Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma’s Senate District 2 who announced Lake’s...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
Hawaii Proud Boys leader pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
Skubick: Abortion rights on ballot brings huge ramifications
Michigan's highest court has cleared the way for voters to decide if they want to make abortions legal in the state.
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
