ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, vows he won't impose a state income tax in Florida and says 6% sales tax is 'too high'

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etfiW_0hoyOZxT00
Former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who is challenging GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, appeared on ABC's The View on Friday, September 9, 2022. Courtesy The View

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist of Florida vowed Friday that he would never impose a state income tax in the Sunshine State and called the state's sales tax "too high."

"You'll never have a state income tax if Charlie Crist is governor," Crist said during an appearance on ABC's The View. Crist will face off on November 8 against Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of the most famous Republicans in the US.

Crist's comment about taxes came after The View host Joy Behar asked him whether hoards of people were moving to Florida because of its low taxes. Crist said the state primarily paid its bills through a state sales tax, saying it was "too high," and through property taxes.

Florida is one of nine states that doesn't have a state income tax, and it has a 6% sales tax, with some exceptions. The total sales tax in New York City, where The View is filmed, is 8.875% when combining city and state taxes, though the state tax is 4%.

Responding to an inquiry from Insider, Crist's campaign said it didn't have anything to share at the moment regarding a tax proposal for Florida. In Jacksonville on Wednesday, Crist pledged to lower property insurance rates — an issue he also raised during his appearance on The View.

Should Crist be elected and move to lower taxes, he could tap into the state's reserves.

DeSantis has boasted that Florida finished the most recent fiscal year in June with a $22 billion surplus. States all over the country took in far more revenue than they expected during the pandemic, and they have been awash with cash from President Joe Biden's COVID stimulus, called the American Resue Plan.

Crist is a former congressman who resigned from Congress on August 31, shortly after winning the Democratic nomination for governor. He was governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, though he was a Republican at the time.

Asked about Crist's comments, the DeSantis campaign slammed Crist's record as governor and congressman.

"This is simple: Charlie raised taxes as governor, supported a reckless tax-and-spend agenda in Washington, and even said he'd do it again if given the chance," DeSantis campaign spokeswoman Lindsey Curnutte told Insider. "Charlie can say what he wants, but Floridians can see right through the bottomless pit of lies."

When Crist was governor, the GOP-controlled legislature sent him a bill with $2.2 billion in new taxes and fees to plug a budget shortfall, including a tax hike on cigarettes, and fee increases for fishing and auto tags. The DeSantis campaign was also referring to a 2013 MSNBC interview on "The Ed Show" in which Crist said "if necessary" he would raise taxes in the future. Crist was running for governor as a Democrat at the time of the MSNBC interview.

DeSantis is expected to win re-election in November because registered Republicans in the state outnumber Democrats. The governor is also considered to be a top contender for the White House in 2024, particularly if former President Donald Trump doesn't run. Crist acknowledged during his interview in The View that he was the underdog in the race.

DeSantis vowed on August 30 that he'd deliver on "by far the biggest tax cuts in the history of the state of Florida" if reelected. He rolled out the first part of his proposal on Wednesday, saying he wanted the legislature to authorize a 50% decrease in toll costs for commuters.

In May, DeSantis signed a tax holiday bill into law that included $1.2 billion in tax breaks on a slew of items from diapers to mobile homes.

DeSantis also signed a bill into law in April to strip Disney World of its special tax status. Democrats have said that taxpayers in Orange and Osceola counties would be forced to pick up the tab to pay for Disney's bond debt.

But DeSantis has insisted that Disney would pick up the additional costs and said more legislation is ahead on the matter. The law doesn't take effect until June 2023, and a study from the Florida Senate said the changes would have an "indeterminate fiscal impact" on local governments.

The View previously invited DeSantis to appear on its show, but his office turned down the request. Per a screengrab shared on Twitter, press secretary Bryan Griffin said the hosts would be too biased.

—Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) August 2, 2022

In his response, Griffin listed comments hosts at The View made about DeSantis, including calling him a "bigot and fascist," as well as a "negligent, homicidal sociopath," and accusing him of "coming after Black people."

Comments / 148

GraveDigger
3d ago

Crist is done. He is a lying Democrat. Remember when for 10 years the Democrats said Medicare would be free? They have been lying to us for years.

Reply(26)
64
Cody Uhlmansiek
3d ago

Crist was a Republican, and an Independent. as Florida's governor. Now he wants to be a Democrat. This teen will be at the local Republican office supporting DeSantis.

Reply(24)
33
Pat Gilliss
3d ago

Just my opinion, but I’ve heard a lot of promises from candidates, that never came to fruition; once the voting was over! Mostly Dems! I call it the lie and see if it works system! Nothing personal on any one person, but we the people are tired of the deceptions all the way around! It all comes down toWhat do they have to back up the promises! So far the Dems are sporting zip! Wake up peeps we don’t want toLose our country!

Reply
35
Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Charlie Crist
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida Senate#State Income Tax#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Abc#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

609K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy