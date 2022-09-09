ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Middle TN High School Football MVPs For Week 3

By Adam Brown
 3 days ago

The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week three of high school football is a co-MVP. Based on reader submission, Keegan Scruggs and Derrick Burroughs, share the title this week. Make sure to nominate a player that you think has an MVP caliber performance this weekend.

Keegan Scruggs

Keegan is a junior Defensive Tackle at Centennial High School. Keegan had an impressive 16 solo tackles last weekend as well as three sacks to put a cherry on top.

This is what Centennial Head Coach had to say:

“Keegan has a lot of potential to be one of the best defensive linemen in the area.  If he continues to work hard every day, he will have a very successful year.”

Congratulations to Keegan on a great game.

Derrick Burroughs

Derrick Burroughs is a senior Corner at Nolensville High School. Derrick followed up an eight tackle performance against Giles County with a two interception outing at Lincoln County.

I spoke to Nolensville Head Coach Paul Derrick, and he praised Burroughs for “coming into his own this year.” He mentioned that Derrick had worked hard on his technique during the offseason. He also talked about Derrick’s increase in physicality and how that along with his coverage skills has Coach Derrick excited for what this year will bring.

Congratulations Derrick.

