Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Why Solana [SOL] may not be in the clear despite its 13% rally to the $30 range
Solana [SOL] has finally chosen a side in the tug of war that has been going on between the bulls and bears since end of August. The cryptocurrency delivered a strong bullish performance in the last three days after finding support near the $31 price level. SOL previously struggled to...
Solana NFTs reach this minting milestone to leave investors in awe
Solana is showing a strong surge in its NFT ecosystem in recent days. Not to forget, the overall demand for NFTs continues to falter in September despite showing glimpses of recovery. Meanwhile, Solana NFT mints hit an all-time high recently on 7 September after it reached the 300,000 mark. The...
Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge
The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
Ethereum: Chalking out ETH’s likely trajectory for the coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered an over 24% hike in the last two weeks after taking a u-turn from its two-month support around the $1,442-zone. With the $1,790-resistance coinciding with the upper trendline of the up-channel (yellow), the king alt could face near-term hurdles in the coming sessions.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BTC’s $937K by 2030 target too far off?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Are you a Bitcoin holder or a trader? Yes? Well, if you are, tell me – How happy are you?. Well,...
Terra Classic [LUNC] on a bullish rampage as demand picks up
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra Classic and its native token LUNC are the original coin and chain, identifiable by the “Classic” in their name. The collapse in May for the Terra chain was followed by a tumultuous June. The fork in late May brought into being LUNA and LUNC, with the new chain Terra not being pegged to the TerraUSD (UST).
ETH vs. BTC: A change of scenario in the futures market has left BTC at #2
Bitcoin [BTC]‘s ever-dominating rise in the spot market (market cap) has left all rivals behind by a margin. Ethereum [ETH], the closest rival still has miles and miles to go before it could catch up with the king coin. However, what would happen if we change the battleground to...
Should Optimism [OP] holders rejoice with Ethereum’s Merge coming up
Optimism’s OP was not left behind as the rest of the market registered double-digit price upticks over the past week. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, the price of the Layer 2 (L2) token rallied by 16% over the last seven days. Designed as an optimistic rollup network to enhance...
Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders
The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
Cosmos remains afloat since bear market turmoil- Here’s why
Cosmos is starting to gain the attention of the crypto community again. The ATOM token has been surging highly on the price chart in the past week. In fact, it has recovered from a dip in the past 24 hours to ensure upward pressure. According to CoinMarketCap, at press time, ATOM was trading at $16.21 after seeing a 2.75% rise in prices over the last day. ATOM’s weekly gains stood at 28.4% at press time.
How real is Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull rally likely to be
Bitcoin, after falling to as low as $18,661 last week, registered promising growth as it gained by more than 9% in the last seven days. Its latest uptick sparked excitement in the community as enthusiasts and experts predicted a further surge in BTC’s price in the coming days. Several reports and analyses also seemed to point in the same direction.
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…
According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
Here’s the full scope of UST’s de-pegging on the stablecoin market
Following the collapse of TerraLUNA in May, never-before-seen attention has since been placed on stablecoins. In fact, there are many who still harbor doubts about the ‘stability’ of this class of cryptocurrency assets. According to Dune Analytics, algorithmic stablecoins have seen the most growth over the past year....
Litecoin [LTC]: The when and how of traders capitalizing on this opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin’s [LTC] recent rebound from the $52-baseline has well-positioned the coin to test the resistance barrier in the $62-$64 range. The rebound spurred near-term buying hopes. However, the resistance range has undermined the bullish efforts for the last three months while preventing the streak of green candles.
What Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors should be prepared for this month
Registering an 8% price uptick in the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash’s [BCH] significant positive correlation with Bitcoin [BTC] might have been the factor responsible for the asset’s failure to log double-digit gains in the last week. The price of the king coin itself grew by just 10%...
Assessing the odds of Ethereum crossing $2k mark this week
Ethereum is gearing to break out through a key resistance level in the next week. The largest altcoin by market cap was trading at $1,750 after seeing a 1.15% drop in the past day. But weekly gains still stand at double digits for Ethereum as it prepares ahead of the...
Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market
On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?
Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
Chamber of Digital Commerce bats for Bitcoin ETF as SEC…
To protect the interests of investors in the United States, the crypto advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce urged the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to approve applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Chamber of Digital Commerce claimed in research released on Monday titled “The Crypto Conundrum” that...
