This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Akero Therapeutics
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akero Therapeutics AKRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Carnival Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
How Is The Market Feeling About Alibaba Group Holding?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 9.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.59 million shares sold short, which is 2.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.
Macy's Whale Trades For September 13
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Macy's M. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of America
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bank of America BAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of America has an average price target of $45.05 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.50.
Looking Into Rent the Runway's Recent Short Interest
Rent the Runway's (NASDAQ:RENT) short percent of float has fallen 8.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.39 million shares sold short, which is 18.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Oracle
Oracle ORCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oracle. The company has an average price target of $86.44 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.
JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Rating for Oracle: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Oracle ORCL and raise its price target from $82.00 to $84.00. Shares of Oracle are trading down 1.1% over the last 24 hours, at $76.23 per share. A move to $84.00 would account for a 10.19% increase from the current...
Analyzing Ayala Pharmaceuticals's Short Interest
Ayala Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:AYLA) short percent of float has risen 1512.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 246 thousand shares sold short, which is 4.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for LivePerson
LivePerson LPSN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LivePerson. The company has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Tuesday's Market Minute: Proceed With Caution?
CPI data published today surprised the street for both the headline number and Core CPI which removes food and energy. The market has rallied in anticipation of today’s print, but it would be wise to proceed with caution. This week may provide a fair amount of false signals on the strength of this rally.
Expert Ratings for Micron Technology
Over the past 3 months, 28 analysts have published their opinion on Micron Technology MU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
