WTAJ
Picture Perfect Parties by Jacine is ready to make your special event “POP!”
Jacine Harr from Picture Perfect Parties by Jacine decorated the Studio 814 set in honor of the show moving time slot from 4 PM to 10 AM on WTAJ-TV. Harr specializes in balloon bouquets, backdrops, and detailed balloon displays. Picture Perfect Parties by Jacine, based out of Altoona, Blair County is ready to make your party or special event “pop!”
WTAJ
1, 2, or 3 day juice cleanses with JOOS in downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — JOOS is located in historic downtown Altoona. JOOS is a cafe for health and wellness that serves up fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bone broth. They are “All about healthy. Getting healthy. Staying healthy. Offering healthy options.”. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814...
Dispatches from the deck: What led to the decision to spend half of every day outside
A Penn State professor has a goal leading up to her 70th birthday: 70 days of spending 50% of each day outdoors.
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
75-year-old Clearfield resident fights ovarian cancer
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and in Clearfield, one resident is fighting the disease. Karen Lucas is 75-year-old and was was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer back in March of 2022. When Lucas first went to the hospital, doctors thought it was a heart attack and decided to check her […]
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Altoona Applebee’s liquor license approved by city council
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona City Council met tonight and discussed whether the liquor license for Applebee’s would be approved for their relocation. The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 12. Applebee’s is currently located in the Logan Valley mall, but is set to move to a new location by the end of […]
National challenge encourages Blair Co. residents to get healthy
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – SparkAmerica is a national movement that hopes to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone. SparkAmerica is led by an alliance of local and national partners that work together to “spark” America’s fitness and health, leadership development, and community engagement. The organization brings people, groups, and even whole cities […]
Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting on the back porch of the home, according to the criminal complaint.
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Credit Card Scam of Nearly $7,500 in North Mahoning Township
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a credit card scam of nearly $7,500.00 in North Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident occurred near Route 119 Highway North, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an...
whbc.com
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
Cambria County breaks ground on Ghost Town trail extension
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County leaders broke ground Monday, Sept. 12 on the three-mile extension of the Ghost Town trail in Nanty Glo borough. The Cambria and Indiana County Extension to the trail has been a decades-long ordeal. These three miles connect mile markers 15 and 18, which are parallel to Beulah Road near Ebensburg. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Congressman Glenn Thompson visited Pinecreek Elementary to congratulate Jefferson-Clarion Head Start on its 40th anniversary. Receiving his commendation was executive director Pam Johnson. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week:
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is CJ. CJ is a young male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He came to the shelter as a stray. According to Gateway Humane Society, CJ is friendly and playful. For more...
Punxsutawney Memorial Library looking for community assistance and donations
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is looking for community assistance after a proposed $96,594 upgrade to the facility. The new upgrades include an electric chair lift between the main floor of the library and the children`s area/inside the groundhog viewing area. There will also be an installation of new railings in the […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
Blair County CareerLink to host job fair in October
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Blair County CareerLink will be hosting a job fair in October. On Wednesday, October 5th, CareerLink will host a job fair at the Jaffa Shrine. The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be reserved for veterans. “80 area employers from all […]
