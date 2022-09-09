Read full article on original website
Here's Your iPhone And Apple Watch's Most Important New Feature
The new Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 have a feature that Apple hopes you'll never need to use -- but will be glad that you did if you do.
The Apple Watch Ultra Is More Smartwatch Than You Need: First Look
For once, there's an Apple Watch that doesn't feel designed for my wrist. Not because the Apple Watch Ultra is considerably larger than any previous Apple Watch — though with its bigger, ultra-bright screen and bulkier casing it is — but because the target audience here just doesn't line up with my lifestyle. In fact, I get the feeling the Apple Watch Ultra would quite like to encourage me to get out more.
iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus Ditch Mini As Apple Goes Big
Apple revealed the iPhone 14 and Pro, both of which work with 5G and satellite SOS, and neither of which have physical SIM card trays (in the USA).
Why Apple Users Aren't Happy About iPhone 14's eSIM
U.S. versions of Apple's latest iPhone remove physical SIM card trays, effectively axing access to smaller mobile device carriers in the process.
Apple Watch Series 8 Price And Release Date Revealed
Apple has unveiled its latest Apple Watch, the Series 8, alongside a release date and a price at its 2022 Apple Event. The new watch contains a host of new features and style options that Apple hopes will put it ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Google's upcoming effort.
iPhone 14 Price And Differences: Which Model Is Best For You?
If you've been waiting for the iPhone 14 series to arrive, now is the time to start exploring your upgrade options. Which model is best? That depends.
The iPhone 14 Pro Is Not What We Expected: First Look
The iPhone 14 series that millions will be upgrading to in the next few months features a new design, new cameras, and a new set of controversies.
Apple October 2022 Event Rumored To Bring New iPad And Macs
The next Apple event is upon us, already, more than likely. Now that we're rolling with new iPhone devices, it's high time for some new Macs and iPads.
Is The iPhone 14 Waterproof? Apple's Water-Resistance Explained
With Apple recently announcing the iPhone 14 lineup and the holiday season fast approaching, consumers are gearing up to upgrade their smartphones. When researching their next purchase, buyers are bound to come across terms like IP67 and IP68 in the tech-specs section. While most tech-savvy buyers know what these terms mean, a sizable number do not understand what these numbers truly represent.
How To View And Share Saved Wi-Fi Passwords On Your iPhone
Do you remember the saved Wi-Fi passwords on your iPhone? If yes, well and good; you'll be able to share the passwords with others when they need them. However, things get a little tricky if you have short or otherwise shotty recall. On iPhones, Apple does not allow users to view Wi-Fi passwords, which makes sharing them challenging, but not impossible. In comparison, it's easier to view the saved passwords for other apps and services, such as your Google account, social media accounts, and more, as they are accessible via the Passwords section in Settings.
iOS 16 Released: Here's How To Upgrade Your iPhone
The latest update to your iPhone is here with iOS 16, an OS update that'll change the way you see your device from lock screen to security settings.
Things You Never Knew Your Google Pixel 6 Could Do
The smartphone market is highly competitive and fast-moving. Technology changes at what seems like every minute, with developers and manufacturers working to come up with the next best feature and clever gimmick to get even the slightest edge over the competition. While Apple has dominated the space since the arrival of the iPhone, others have worked hard to match, and even exceed Apple's allure. Samsung has created flagship products with comparable stats running on the Android operating system, and has dominated that space for some time. Google, which is responsible for the proliferation of the Andriod system, has also dabbled in the hardware side of things, with several phone releases over the past decade or so.
New Kindle Serves Up Sharper Display Alongside Kindle Kids Refresh For 2022
Amazon's Kindle e-reader has been updated alongside its Kids variant, the company has announced, and it brings some important feature updates.
How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
iPhone Emergency SOS Via Satellite Offers A Wild Lifeline
With iPhone 14, Apple reveals a feature that'll allow the devices to communicate with satellite internet -- though only in emergency situations.
New AirPods Pro Promises A Sound Upgrade You Can Hear
Apple announced significant upgrades to the second generation AirPods Pro, which will go on sale later in September 2022. Here's what we know.
The Big Differences Between Apple Watch Series 8 And Apple Watch SE 2 Explained
The latest Apple Watch models have arrived, and that means consumers have a difficult choice: save money with the SE 2 or spend a bit more for the Series 8.
Sonos Sub Mini Is A Smaller $429 Subwoofer To Fill One Big Hole
Sonos is adding a second subwoofer to its wireless speaker line-up, with the Sonos Sub Mini promising to be a smaller, and more affordable option.
What To Do When One Of Your AirPods Isn't Working
For the most part, AirPods provide a seamless experience from the moment you put them on to the moment you take them off. The earbuds pair automatically to your Apple devices, sound great, and are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. However, things aren't always rainbows and daisies. As is the case with most tech, sometimes your AirPods may not work as you expected. The issue could be for a number of reasons including hardware or firmware-related problems. Whether you have the original AirPods or the third-generation AirPods, the troubleshooting steps are practically the same.
Apple Watch Ultra: Here's What Makes It Better
As leaked, Apple has taken the wraps off a rugged version of the Apple Watch, one that sports a bunch of features for the most adventurous consumers.
