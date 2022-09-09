The smartphone market is highly competitive and fast-moving. Technology changes at what seems like every minute, with developers and manufacturers working to come up with the next best feature and clever gimmick to get even the slightest edge over the competition. While Apple has dominated the space since the arrival of the iPhone, others have worked hard to match, and even exceed Apple's allure. Samsung has created flagship products with comparable stats running on the Android operating system, and has dominated that space for some time. Google, which is responsible for the proliferation of the Andriod system, has also dabbled in the hardware side of things, with several phone releases over the past decade or so.

