The Apple Watch Ultra Is More Smartwatch Than You Need: First Look

For once, there's an Apple Watch that doesn't feel designed for my wrist. Not because the Apple Watch Ultra is considerably larger than any previous Apple Watch — though with its bigger, ultra-bright screen and bulkier casing it is — but because the target audience here just doesn't line up with my lifestyle. In fact, I get the feeling the Apple Watch Ultra would quite like to encourage me to get out more.
Apple Watch Series 8 Price And Release Date Revealed

Apple has unveiled its latest Apple Watch, the Series 8, alongside a release date and a price at its 2022 Apple Event. The new watch contains a host of new features and style options that Apple hopes will put it ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Google's upcoming effort.
Is The iPhone 14 Waterproof? Apple's Water-Resistance Explained

With Apple recently announcing the iPhone 14 lineup and the holiday season fast approaching, consumers are gearing up to upgrade their smartphones. When researching their next purchase, buyers are bound to come across terms like IP67 and IP68 in the tech-specs section. While most tech-savvy buyers know what these terms mean, a sizable number do not understand what these numbers truly represent.
How To View And Share Saved Wi-Fi Passwords On Your iPhone

Do you remember the saved Wi-Fi passwords on your iPhone? If yes, well and good; you'll be able to share the passwords with others when they need them. However, things get a little tricky if you have short or otherwise shotty recall. On iPhones, Apple does not allow users to view Wi-Fi passwords, which makes sharing them challenging, but not impossible. In comparison, it's easier to view the saved passwords for other apps and services, such as your Google account, social media accounts, and more, as they are accessible via the Passwords section in Settings.
Things You Never Knew Your Google Pixel 6 Could Do

The smartphone market is highly competitive and fast-moving. Technology changes at what seems like every minute, with developers and manufacturers working to come up with the next best feature and clever gimmick to get even the slightest edge over the competition. While Apple has dominated the space since the arrival of the iPhone, others have worked hard to match, and even exceed Apple's allure. Samsung has created flagship products with comparable stats running on the Android operating system, and has dominated that space for some time. Google, which is responsible for the proliferation of the Andriod system, has also dabbled in the hardware side of things, with several phone releases over the past decade or so.
How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
What To Do When One Of Your AirPods Isn't Working

For the most part, AirPods provide a seamless experience from the moment you put them on to the moment you take them off. The earbuds pair automatically to your Apple devices, sound great, and are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. However, things aren't always rainbows and daisies. As is the case with most tech, sometimes your AirPods may not work as you expected. The issue could be for a number of reasons including hardware or firmware-related problems. Whether you have the original AirPods or the third-generation AirPods, the troubleshooting steps are practically the same.
