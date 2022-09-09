Read full article on original website
CC rider
5d ago
I think most fans realize it's a job, NOT, loyalty to the nation. I want to thank him for the past 10 years. And I wish him well this season, except I want the Seahawks to win Monday night.
28
true2usa
5d ago
I know Seattle doesn't have a QB. The Hawks will be a roll over. Wilson went for the money, how much is enough Russell? Instead of creating a Legacy with one team he's opted for Greed.
13
chris
5d ago
Hey Russ remember when you threw that interception that cost the Seahawks the super… neither have the fans !!!
17
