Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?
As preparations build for next week's state funeral, members of the public are queuing for hours in London to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her lying in state. - Thursday, September 15 - The queen begins her first full day lying in state at Westminster Hall, with huge crowds lining the streets to pay their respects.
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as King Charles has day of rest
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
Everyone’s saying the same thing about the nine-hour long queue to see the Queen’s coffin
Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.With the British renowned for their strict observance of queuing protocol, social media users have joked that British people have been “preparing and training” for this moment all their lives.“Guys, check out this queue to see the Queen lying-in-state,” began one user on TikTok over a map of the current queue route...
