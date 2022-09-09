Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Upperman High School To Retire Buzzy The Mascot
Upperman High School campaigning to retire long-time mascot Buzzy as part of Homecoming week. Coach Tyler McWilliams said with Buzzy being over 30 years old, the school decided it was time to try and upgrade the mascot. “The look of our bee has evolved over the years and we all...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
'We've got to do better business' | Deion Sanders isn't attached to the Southern Heritage Classic tradition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic has come and gone. The final one, as we know it, ended with a 16-3 win for Jackson State over Tennessee State on Saturday. Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he doesn’t care about the rivalry’s tradition, but he does care about it’s business.
‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs
Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what is the vision of a sheriff in Tennessee? Eleven years ago, Ronnie Erwin and his now deceased wife, Lynn, began to explore that question by researching the almost 4,200 sheriffs who have served the State of Tennessee since 1776 in their coffee table book, Stars Over Tennessee.
Coach Prime says JSU didn't live up to their, and everyone else's, expectations on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders was hoping for a bit of a bigger blowout Saturday against Tennessee State in likely the final Southern Heritage Classic between the two schools. "The level and the standard is a new level, and it's a new standard," Sanders said. "We...
Coach injured while breaking up fight at McGavock High School
MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
Mt. Juliet Elementary evacuated due to fire near building
A fire near Mt. Juliet Elementary has prompted the school building to evacuate.
What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee
Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare "triple-dip" La Niña has only happened twice since 1950.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
A TEEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND IN MAURY COUNTY IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS BEING FIRED SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 ON THIRD AVENUE IN MT. PLEASANT. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS WITH THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THE SHOOTER WAS A 14-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT AN ADULT MALE AT THE SCENE. THE MALE WAS AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITLA WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Which cities are the rudest?
A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
The Titans Lose First Game of the Season Against the Giants
Titans- 20 The Titans (0-1) were winning for most of this contest but let a 13-point lead slip away at the end of the 4th quarter. Tennessee had a chance to win the game as time expired but kicker Randy Bullock missed a field goal. Throughout the game, Tennessee was fairly dominant on both sides of the ball but couldn’t stop the Giants (1-0) when it mattered most.
