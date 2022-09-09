ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14 to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School. The Mobile Pantry will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
Oakridge, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
KVAL

UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

OR 58 Hwy slowly begins to open as evacuation levels lower

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The Oregon Department of Transportation just announced the east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. ODOT says on the west side the road is open between Interstate 5 and Oakridge.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roseburg High School#Wildfire#Home School#K12#Roseburg Public Schools
KVAL

Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

'I'm extremely proud of this crew': Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen offshore Coos Bay

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a disabled vessel offshore Oregon Sunday. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. Friday that the 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, lost all means of propulsion and was stranded in a storm battling 8-to-12-foot waves and over 40-knot winds approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay.
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Donations being accepted to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center for people who would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, there is a need for donations of specific items. The donation center...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
KVAL

Energy companies restoring power as weather conditions decrease

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (5:09 p.m.):. Pacific Power and Eugene Water & Electric Board both announced that power will be restoring to the affected communities in their areas. In a statement by EWEB, a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in place until 11...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Coos Bay to welcome new food joints in coming months

COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Rafter pronounced dead after raft overturned in McKenzie River

BLUE RIVER, Ore. — Sunday morning, September 11, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received information that a raft had overturned in the McKenzie River near Paradise Campground. While LCSO was enroute, deputies learned that one of the three involved rafters was unconscious and CPR had...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lebanon police stop incident; reports of shots fired

LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police detained a subject in an ongoing investigation. The subject was detained on W Vine Street between S Main Street and S 2nd street. The area is safe and secure as officers secured the household where the subject was located. Police say this is not...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Woman arrested after setting fire, pointing gun on Skinner Butte

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman is in custody after reports of disorderly conduct at Skinner Butte Monday night. According to Eugene Police Department Acting Sergeant Judson Warden, the suspect was reportedly screaming and pointing a gun. As officers responded to the situation, witnesses said that she started a fire,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police identify suspect in Lebanon neighborhood shooting

LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police say a man fired multiple shots inside a Lebanon residence on Sunday, causing frightened neighbors to be advised to shelter in place when several of those bullets exited the residence. Lebanon Police gave this account of the incident:. On Sunday, September 11 at 2:52...
LEBANON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy