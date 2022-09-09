Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William, Kate view tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left at Norwich Gates.
Plan to axe banker bonus cap condemned as unfair amid pay cuts and ‘huge risk’ to economy
Scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be unfair to millions facing poverty and repeat the blunders leading to the 2008 financial crash, the chancellor has been told.Kwasi Kwarteng is facing fierce criticism after his plan to lift the 2014 restrictions – to help the struggling UK economy “go for growth”, he will argue – was revealed.The Trades Unions Congress (TUC) said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.Mr Kwarteng was also warned it would make a mockery of promises to “level...
Comments / 0