ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to NC

By Steve Doyle
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6305_0hoyM3yI00

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc , a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs.

The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved state funding contributions that will total $159.1 million, and the county and Siler City have chipped in another $600 million, the committee heard this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qhxgb_0hoyM3yI00
This February 4, 2022, illustration shows microchips made by AMD Malaysia and the Taiwanese multinational electronics Foxconn in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The state’s contributions include more than $86 million in regular investment grants, a variety of supplementary grants and about $57 million budgeted to assist with site development.

This follows the earlier announcement that VinFast, a Vietnamese auto manufacturer, would build its electric vehicles at a facility in Chatham County . And there were prior state grants to lure Toyota’s battery plant to the Greensboro Randolph Megasite , Boom Supersonic to Piedmont Triad International Airport and other peripheral investments in the electric vehicle development .

Wolfspeed will invest more than $5 billion by 2030 and add 1,802 employees between 2026 and 2030. These positions will pay an average minimum salary of $77,753.

The company already employs 3,023 statewide – at the Research Triangle Park, Durham and Fayetteville – and the grant requires that base to be maintained.

In beating out Marcy, New York, where Wolfspeed has a large facility, North Carolina should realize $17.5 billion added to the state’s gross domestic product by 2045 and $312 million in additional state revenue.

Because of the size of this investment, the project is considered high-yield and will be paid out over 20 years. If the company fails to meet its requirements, that would revert to a traditional 12-year grant, the committee was told.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
City
Siler City, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Chatham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Manufactures#Microchip#Ev#Taiwanese#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Vinfast#Vietnamese
WXII 12

Where to find the cheapest gas prices in North Carolina by county

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are at their lowest levels since February, according to AAA of the Carolinas. North Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.41 a gallon. That’s $0.27 less compared to a month ago at $0.46. The national average is $3.71 a gallon for regular.
TRAFFIC
WAVY News 10

VA, NC officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers, leaked in September 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members...
VIRGINIA STATE
jocoreport.com

Grifols Hiring 50+ Positions At Event

CLAYTON – Grifols, a global healthcare company and pioneer in the plasma industry, is inviting local job seekers to an accelerated hiring event at its Clayton manufacturing site. Grifols is Johnston County’s largest manufacturer. Grifols has 50 manufacturing positions to fill at its Clayton site. Interested individuals are...
CLAYTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
helpmechas.com

Coming Soon Fly From Raleigh/Durham, NC To The Bahamas

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. This fall, Bahamasair will begin nonstop flights from RDU (Raliegh/Durham International Airport) to the tropical destination of Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau. When service begins in November, Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline, and Freeport will be its 7th international destination. The Bahamas Islands are popular with tourists and will fill a void for those who enjoy scuba diving, boating adventures, and exploring tropical beaches.
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers

Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy