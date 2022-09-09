Read full article on original website
'He hasn’t been honest with his own people': White House calls out Putin for masking retreat of Russian forces amid Ukrainian advances and rare public criticism of his rule from below – but warns war is 'unpredictable'
The White House accused Vladimir Putin of lying to his own people about the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, as the Russian president faced growing criticism of his handling of the war. Ukrainian forces trumpeted more gains as they continued to push back Russian troops, putting them in control of...
Oil dips nearly 1%, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data
HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices ended nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week.
