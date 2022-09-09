Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Insider opens office on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first private-public visitor center is up and running on the Downtown Mall. Tourism is a major economic driver for the Charlottesville area. Now, Charlottesville Insider hopes to showcase all that the city has to offer. “We realized very quickly how important it was for...
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
cbs19news
Walton Middle School participates in suicide awareness training
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- At the beginning of the school year, Walton Middle School staff went through suicide prevention training. Some of the counselors and the principal explain this kind of training can be very important during the school year. “What we’re doing now is we have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Accepting submissions for annual environmental photography contest
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional and amateur photographers are invited to enter an annual contest put on by the Piedmont Environmental Council. This is the 11th year for the contest, and all images submitted must have been taken in the counties of Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
cbs19news
UVA protestors gathered at Homer statue following recent hate crime on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Students, demonstrators, and activists spoke out about a recent incident that is being investigated as a hate crime on Grounds at the University of Virginia. Someone placed a noose on the Homer statue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
cbs19news
Conference focused on Rivanna River and watershed priorities coming up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- River enthusiasts have a chance to learn about priority topics concerning the Rivanna River and its watershed. The Rivanna River Basin Commission will be hosting its seventh annual conference on Sept. 29. This annual conference is open to the public as well as government officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Annual golf tournament continues efforts to bridge digital divide for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual golf tournament aims to help some Charlottesville-area high school students get new laptops and more. The Drive Fore STEM Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 21 at the Club at Glenmore. Innovative Software Solutions founder Charlie Rogers says he has a personal and...
cbs19news
UVA ranks No. 3 among all public universities in the country
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has now moved up to the number 3 spot among other colleges and universities. The rankings were released by the U.S. News and World Report. UVA for 3 consecutive years was ranked 4th. UVA is now tied with the University of Michigan, and the...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
cbs19news
First Southwood model home is now open
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
cbs19news
Louisa FEMS now has first female fire chief
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new fire chief of Louisa County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Earlier this month, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Kristin Hawk to the post. Hawk has been with the department for 14 years, holding several positions...
cbs19news
Drivers to be detoured around part of roundabout project next week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will need to follow a detour next week due to work on the roundabout construction project at the intersection of Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road. According to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the detour will be put in...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to laundry fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Charlottesville Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, the fire took place at approximately 5:10 P.M. Firefighters arrived on...
Washington Examiner
James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within
For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
Comments / 0