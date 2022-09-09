ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Insider opens office on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first private-public visitor center is up and running on the Downtown Mall. Tourism is a major economic driver for the Charlottesville area. Now, Charlottesville Insider hopes to showcase all that the city has to offer. “We realized very quickly how important it was for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Walton Middle School participates in suicide awareness training

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- At the beginning of the school year, Walton Middle School staff went through suicide prevention training. Some of the counselors and the principal explain this kind of training can be very important during the school year. “What we’re doing now is we have...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
cbs19news

Accepting submissions for annual environmental photography contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional and amateur photographers are invited to enter an annual contest put on by the Piedmont Environmental Council. This is the 11th year for the contest, and all images submitted must have been taken in the counties of Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA ranks No. 3 among all public universities in the country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has now moved up to the number 3 spot among other colleges and universities. The rankings were released by the U.S. News and World Report. UVA for 3 consecutive years was ranked 4th. UVA is now tied with the University of Michigan, and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
WHSV

Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

First Southwood model home is now open

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Louisa FEMS now has first female fire chief

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new fire chief of Louisa County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Earlier this month, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Kristin Hawk to the post. Hawk has been with the department for 14 years, holding several positions...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within

For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
MONTPELIER, VA

