Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.

“I think we should bring Blake Shelton in to play my stupid younger brother,” Adkins told Fox News. “That’s kind of what he is anyway.”

Adkins didn’t go to Shelton for acting help, despite Blake having years of television.

“Blake’s thing is a completely different animal,” he said. “You can’t compare that stuff.”

As we approach the debut of Monarch, we’re learning more about what to expect from the series. We’re also getting behind-the-scenes stories from the cast. Trace Adkins has admitted that he was a little intimidated acting beside someone as accomplished as Susan Sarandon, and he’s spoken about how he thought he killed her with a kiss.

Trace Adkins had gotten COVID-19 and the timing was terrible. Everyone on the cast tested each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Tuesday morning, the first thing I did that morning, I was kissing Susan Sarandon,” he said. “I was kissing Susan Sarandon when they burst into the room and told me I had COVID. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve killed Susan Sarandon.'”

But fortunately, he didn’t pass the disease to the star.

“She’s had like eight vaccinations,” he said. “She didn’t even get sick.”

Trace Adkins Welcomes Big Stars to ‘Monarch’

We got a little peek at what to expect from Monarch recently. Trace Adkins performed a duet version of “Half of My Hometown” on the show and shared a clip via social media. Yes, it’s the song by Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney. The show also promises a ton of cameo appearances from some of country music’s biggest stars.

Shania Twain will be on the show. Martina McBride will swing by. So will Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. It’s quite a time for country music and television. Reba McEntire is coming to Big Sky this fall. She also has a Lifetime movie on the way, and she’s thinking about rebooting her eponymous sitcom. Meanwhile, Yellowstone and the cinematic universe that surrounds it continues to bring in country music stars. Not only has the series seen Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Ryan Bingham, it’s welcoming Lainey Wilson to its cast this fall.

It will be interesting to see how Monarch fits into that formula. There will surely be plenty of room for more country stars to pop up on the show along the way. Maybe we’ll eventually get to see Blake Shelton as Trace’s stupid younger brother.

Outsider.com

