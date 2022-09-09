Read full article on original website
Chris Terry
3d ago
What a person does off the clock as long as it isn’t against the law it is nobody’s business. Get off his back and stay in your lane.
Personnel file obtained for Maumee police sergeant placed on leave shows praise, suspensions
MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee police sergeant who was placed on leave last week after WTOL 11 reported his ties to the Oath Keepers has received commendations during his career, but has also been suspended at least three times in recent years. WTOL 11 obtained Sergeant Greg Westrick's personnel...
13abc.com
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
13abc.com
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is coming off a violent and deadly weekend. For the second time this year, the city recorded three murders in a single day over the weekend. Toledo has now seen more than 40 homicides this year. Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed...
WTOL-TV
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
Greg Westrick has been with the department over 20 years. He touted his weaponry expertise and computer skills to the far-right extremist group.
Man charged with assaulting TPD officer
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton history on display through Open Doors program
Residents will be given a look at some of Ohio’s history this Open Doors program. The doors will be opened to historic buildings, including several locally, for viewing and tours. The state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of...
Jehovah's Witnesses from Toledo talk about resumption of door-to-door ministry after 30 month break
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Jehovah's Witnesses halted their door-to-door ministry for 30 months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on September 1st, 2022 members of the Christian denomination resumed their in-person ministry and meetings again. Husband and wife, Martin and Jasmine Schley have been Jehovah's Witnesses in Toledo...
13abc.com
Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
West Toledo neighborhood grapples with recent uptick in violent crimes
TOLEDO, Ohio — A baby shower is supposed to be a time for peace and celebration, but on Sunday evening one family's party ended with a shocking display of violence. A drive-by shooter sent a hail of bullets into the building hosting the event,injuring one. It's just one more...
13abc.com
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Brown was shot near his home on East Central in 2021. Toledo Police say they have no witnesses, video of the shooting, or a single tip reported to Crime Stopper.
13abc.com
Gun buy back event in Toledo
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group. A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows...
13abc.com
Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County. The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.
13abc.com
Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline. The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive. Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman...
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested off of S.R. 18 Monday
DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday. 21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.
13abc.com
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
13abc.com
Three Toledo homicides in one day
The family wants neighbors to keep an eye out for each other. Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend. Aaron Williams-Gaston, Charles Marshall, and Eric Ham were all shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, according to officials.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
