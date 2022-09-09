ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Chris Terry
3d ago

What a person does off the clock as long as it isn’t against the law it is nobody’s business. Get off his back and stay in your lane.

13abc.com

Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man charged with assaulting TPD officer

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
TOLEDO, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton history on display through Open Doors program

Residents will be given a look at some of Ohio’s history this Open Doors program. The doors will be opened to historic buildings, including several locally, for viewing and tours. The state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of...
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County. The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline. The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive. Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman...
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested off of S.R. 18 Monday

DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday. 21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Three Toledo homicides in one day

The family wants neighbors to keep an eye out for each other. Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend. Aaron Williams-Gaston, Charles Marshall, and Eric Ham were all shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, according to officials.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH

