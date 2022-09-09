ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Rolling Stone

Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was Return for the Last Waltz Tour 2022

The Last Waltz Tour, a live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, will return to the road this fall. The all-star tour first debuted in 2017 with Warren Haynes, Don Was, and Jamey Johnson atop the bill. All three of those artists return this time to re-create key moments from The Band’s San Francisco concert, which was filmed for Martin Scorsese’s 1978 movie — a.k.a. the greatest concert film of all time. Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Roberston, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour includes Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville,...
Guitar World Magazine

Anthrax's Scott Ian on his thrashtastic history with Jackson guitars, shredding with his son and how an unlikely fretboard shaped the sound of Bring the Noise

One of thrash metal's most bankable rhythm players recalls how Randy Rhoads first drew him to the storied US brand and explains why he's digging the company's newly launched American Series Soloist. When it comes to brand ambassadors, few are as iconic for Jackson as Anthrax’s Scott Ian. Since...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Jimi Hendrix’s Live ’69 Version of ‘I Don’t Live Today’

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is on the way, showcasing the late guitar icon at the height of his abilities. Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be released on Nov. 18 via Legacy Recordings. It features the original Experience lineup with Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass and Mitch Mitchell on drums. Initially recorded in the spring of 1969, this is the first time the recording is being released in its entirety, just in time for what would have been Hendrix's 80th birthday (Nov 27).
loudersound.com

Andy Partridge announces new Christmas EP

Former XTC frontman Andy Partridge has announced that he will release a brand new four track EP, My Failed Christmas Career - Volume 1, through Ape House Records on October 21. The new EP follows on from Partridge's immensely successful two volumes of My Failed Songwriting Career, which collected material...
NME

Watch Pearl Jam play ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ with RHCP’s Chad Smith

Pearl Jam performed ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ with Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith yesterday (September 11). Watch footage of the performance below. The collab took place during the Madison Square Garden stop of the band’s ‘Gigaton’ arena tour. It was the first time Eddie Vedder and co. had played the New York City venue in six years.
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
loudersound.com

Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil

Steve Howe will release Luna Mist, collection of recordings with Virgil Howe, in September. Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below. It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed...
