Highland Park Brewery Partners with Nonprofit to Launch New Beer Encouraging Everyone to ‘Drink Kindly’

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability
Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDWomen's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFW WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as...
Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Performance and Lifestyle
It’s no secret that being outdoors got a big bump in popularity during the pandemic. Everything from walking and hiking to playing golf, cycling, skiing and running all found new fans as pandemic-weary consumers escaped their homes for some sunshine and fresh air. And the sport performance eyewear industry reaped the benefits. The leaders embraced their newfound popularity, offering up sport-specific styles, upping the ante on their technology features and advancing their fashion quotient — strategies that are continuing to evolve today with the introduction of more lightweight frames, wraparound styles and hybrid models.More from WWDIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's...
