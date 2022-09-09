ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Rahway Football Player Dies Year After Mom

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNeBg_0hoyLWCf00
Rahway HS Football mourns loss of Ali Muhammad. Photo Credit: Rahway Football

The Rahway High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Ali Muhammad, 17, a senior, died this week, his dad, Percy Lamont Brown announced on Facebook.

Brown tells NJ Advance Media he found his son dead the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 Ali's mom died in July 2021.

Ali was a senior and his usual self at Wednesday's practice, showing no sign of injury, high school athletics officials tell NJ Advance Media.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Debra Malson
3d ago

Ahh. This is so sad. Don’t know the family but my Thoughts and Prayers are With The Family. So Sorry to hear about the lose of his mom and now with him. I can’t even imagine how his poor father feels. MY THOUGHTS and PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN YOUR TIME OF SORROW. GOD BLESS YOU ALL. AMEN! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rahway, NJ
Rahway, NJ
Sports
Daily Voice

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Rahway High School#Nj Advance Media#Daily Voice Union
Daily Voice

Phillipsburg Native, Devoted Dad Dies, 45

Phillipsburg native and devoted father Charles M. Gugie died at St. Luke’s Hospital, Warren Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 30. He was 45.Born in Bethlehem, Charles attended Liberty High School, his obituary says.Charles worked in the maintenance department at Crothall Healthcare in Bethlehem, according to…
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TODAY.com

Newborn baby wakes up just in time for a Sunday Mug Shot

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to baby Emmett waking up in Madison, New Jersey; Don and Mary on the 50-yard-line of Boise State’s famous blue football field; Dawn and Mary on an Alaskan cruise and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 11, 2022.
MADISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Central Jersey, authorities said.The stabbing was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.Police responded to Throop Av…
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Dies after Jumping From 14th floor of Trent Center East Building

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating after a man jumped from the 14th floor of the Trent Center East building located at 511 Greenwood Ave. Police received multiple phone calls just after 6:30 pm Monday. Trenton Emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Residents at the building were left in shock, one resident said as residents watched police look around the front of the building.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
359K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy