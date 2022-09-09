Malaika Mahlatsi Biography: South African Writer’s Education, Personal Life, Career, Achievements, Publications, Net Worth

Read full article on original website
Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
‘Farmed’: why were so many Black children fostered by white families in the UK?
Kemi Martins’ foster mother used to tell her a story about her childhood; a story that helped explain what it was like to be the white English parent of a Black African child. Martins was a baby when it happened, so it would have been in the early 1970s. Her foster mum was pushing her in a pram through Canvey Island, the blustery Essex seaside settlement where she lived with her other foster siblings, when she spotted a mirrored version of herself approaching. Another white woman; another gurgling, Black baby in a pushchair.
