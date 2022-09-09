El Centro City Councilmember Cheryl Viegas-Walker not seeking reelection after 25 years of service

Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Calexico candidate forum canceled due to City Manager recalling permit
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, is disappointed to announce that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, 2022, has been canceled. City Manager Esperanza Colio and Mayor Xavier Moreno recalled the permit that allowed the Chamber of Commerce to use the City Council Chambers for the candidate forum. No explanation or reason was given for the recall.
holtvilletribune.com
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Area Agency on Aging looking for at-large council members
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced in a press release that it is accepting applications for an At-Large member position on their Advisory Council. Currently, the ICAAA has one vacant At-Large member position; such persons would be representative of senior interest from the community at large, as selected by the Advisory Council.
holtvilletribune.com
Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents
EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
thedesertreview.com
Interest rising in local schools for mariachi and Mexican folklorico dance programs
IMPERIAL VALLEY — Unbeknownst to most outside of local scholastic or mariachi circles, September 11 also marks an anniversary locally: It was the day interest in scholastic mariachi programs began to re-ignite in the Imperial Valley due to a social media post. On September 11, 2021, a sharing of...
thedesertreview.com
Election workers needed for the November 8 general election
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is seeking Election Workers, Poll Workers and Inspectors, for the November 8th General Election being held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Compensation for Poll Workers is $100.00 per day and $110.00 per day for Inspectors. To qualify as an Election...
thedesertreview.com
BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction
BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh tours the Yuma sector border
Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh toured the Yuma sector border Monday morning. The post Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh tours the Yuma sector border appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Thirteen defendants charged in Imperial Valley takedown of drug trafficking network
SAN DIEGO — An indictment was unsealed in federal court on September 8 charging 10 alleged members of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution network with drug trafficking and money laundering offenses. In addition, three more related defendants were charged today via complaint with drug trafficking offenses. In a coordinated...
thedesertreview.com
Edward "Eddie" Jose Valles
May 29, 1962 - August 8, 2022. Edward “Eddie” Jose Valles, son of Ruben Sr. and Adeline Valles, died peacefully in his sleep on August 8, 2022. He was battling several health concerns including diabetes and heart failure. His cardiologist noted that “he gave a good fight.”
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
thedesertreview.com
IV 9/11 Stair Climb Committee honors fallen heroes despite stormy weather
IMPERIAL — In remembrance of those who served or were on duty and lost their lives during 9/11, the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb committee presented the 9th annual Walk on Saturday evening September 10, 2022. In order to honor the lives of those who served, community members and...
thedesertreview.com
TS Kay causes havoc as she passes the Valley
IMPERIAL COUNTY — From flooded elementary schools to I-8 closing, Tropical Storm Kay's remnants left her mark in the Imperial Valley Friday. The southwestern section of the County took the greater hit as several of El Centro’s main streets were flooded and therefore closed. The California Highway Patrol shutoff I-8 westbound as large and small boulders were washed from their nesting place and landed on the freeway in an unusual rockslide.
Road construction on US 95 begins on Sept. 20
Starting Tuesday, September 20 at 8pm, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reconstructing the US 95 road. The post Road construction on US 95 begins on Sept. 20 appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley resident escapes attempted kidnapping
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers responded to an attempted kidnapping near 2000 South Cottonwood. A juvenile female informed officers two males wearing hooded sweatshirts had pulled her into a dark-colored SUV. The juvenile told officers she was able to jump out of the vehicle a block away and escape.
thedesertreview.com
IID reports fraudulent activity targeting its customers
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District wishes to alert the public that fraudulent activity is on the rise and being reported by its customers. In the last few days, the district has received calls from customers reporting that unscrupulous individuals are threatening to disconnect the customer’s electric service if immediate payment is not made.
Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Cotton harvest is in full swing in both Yuma County and Imperial County. Yuma County grows about 12-thousand acres of cotton per year, which is harvested from now until mid- October. Tuesday morning, Jacob Ware, of Ware farms, ran the cotton picker in Bard, California. Ware says The post Home Grown: Cotton harvest in full swing appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC updates visitation guidelines
The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced that they have updated visitation guidelines. The post YRMC updates visitation guidelines appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
