Everyone’s saying the same thing about the nine-hour long queue to see the Queen’s coffin
Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.With the British renowned for their strict observance of queuing protocol, social media users have joked that British people have been “preparing and training” for this moment all their lives.“Guys, check out this queue to see the Queen lying-in-state,” began one user on TikTok over a map of the current queue route...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral: Mourners dressed in pink line street to honour girl shot dead at home
Mourners dressed in pink have gathered for the funeral of shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel.The nine-year-old was killed after a gunman burst into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, more than three weeks ago.People lined the street as the schoolgirl’s coffin arrived at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash on a horse-drawn carriage.The white coffin, with butterflies on the side, was topped with lilies and unicorn and teddy bear shaped floral tributes were placed alongside it in the white carriage.A hearse with floral tributes saying “daughter” and “Liv” arrived at the church shortly before the carriage.Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel carried...
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as King Charles has day of rest
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
