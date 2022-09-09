Read full article on original website
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Oktoberfest events: the unofficial sign that fall is has arrived. This week brings the first of several German-themed festivals sure to dot the calendar soon, and it’s a big one that’ll draw around 50,000 guests. There are also two chocolate pairing events, two Tex-Mex restaurant birthdays (one turns two and the other, 104), and three eat-and-stroll tasting events. Practice balancing that drink and small plate now.
Mega art fair with New York roots makes Texas debut at Dallas Market Hall
A new artsy festival is coming for the first time to Dallas. Called Artexpo, it's an art fair with a long tradition in New York, that'll camp out at Dallas Market on September 16-18, with artists, live demonstrations, and art for sale. It's partnered with another simultaneous event, the WestEdge...
Adult-only Halloween pop-up with spooky cocktails haunts Dallas mansion
A spooky amusement with a national presence returns to Dallas just in time for Halloween: Called House of Spirit: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree, it's a Halloween-themed installation that'll temporarily set up shop in a Dallas mansion, only to disappear by November 1. This is the second year that House of...
Frisco goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show
The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Frisco's Comerica Center on Thursday, December 22 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Spicy seafood boils crawl next to Alamo Drafthouse in Lake Highlands Dallas
Spicy crab is headed for Dallas' Lake Highlands with the arrival of Shell Shack, the local shellfish restaurant chain which is opening a location at the Creekside Shopping Mall at the intersection of Skillman Street and Abrams Road. A spokesperson confirmed that the restaurant will open later in 2022 in...
Portillo's swings back through to Dallas to preview famed Chicago hot dog
Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall. From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least...
H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on...
The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022
Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.
New restaurant with affordable Japanese-style comfort food warms up Plano
A new Japanese restaurant is coming to Plano with a unique and authentic approach to dining. Called Tokyo Shokudo, its goal is to offer the Japanese "Teishoku" experience, said to be reminiscent of everyday dining in Tokyo. According to a release, it's officially opening at 4709 Parker Rd. #450 on...
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Classic tavern D.L. Mack’s carries out crisp pizzas to Dallas' Preston Royal
A Chicago-inspired tavern-style restaurant is opening at Preston Royal: It's a second location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 10720 Preston Rd. #1101, AKA the former Neighborhood Services/NHS Bar & Grill space. According to a Vandelay representative, it'll open on...
Modern Mexican restaurant from Las Vegas shimmies into Dallas' Deep Ellum
A Las Vegas restaurant group is opening a grandiose Mexican spot on the edge of Deep Ellum in Dallas. Called La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, it's from 81/82 Group, founded by industry veteran Ryan Labbe, and will open at the newly constructed three-building development called The Epic in 2023. This...
Mexican steakhouse with tacos takes up ex-Mac's Bar-B-Que Dallas space
A Mexican restaurant with steaks on the menu has debuted on the fringe of Deep Ellum. Called Don Chabe, it opened quietly in August at 3933 Main St., better known as the former home of Dallas BBQ institution Mac's Bar-B-Que, which closed in 2021 after having been in that location since 1955.
Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas Arts District signs on with new management
There's a new boss at Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas' Arts District: The luxury property will now be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, under its specialized Full Service Division operating branded full service, resorts, and luxury hotels. Aimbridge Hospitality divisional president Rob Smith says in a statement that they're delighted to...
A proposal for what to do with Longhorn Ballroom leads this Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes a proposal for what to do about the I-345 freeway, and another proposal for the Longhorn Ballroom, which will require money from Dallas to execute. A festive downtown event is making a comeback, but so is a scam perpetrated on Dallas water utilities customers. There's a new garden in the works, as well as a community center in Deep Ellum.
Dallas mourns Queen Elizabeth II, one of its longtime idols, who has died at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, died September 8 after reigning for 70 years; she was 96. Her death was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace that said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”. According to the BBC, doctors placed her under medical supervision after...
Longtime annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival pulls the plug after 28 years
An annual arts tradition in Deep Ellum is calling it quits: The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, which has been a staple of Dallas' spring festival circuit for 28 years, will not return. According to a statement on its website from founder and owner Stephen Millard, the festival did not have...
Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house
A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, AKA the former Uno Mas space.
These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September
The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
