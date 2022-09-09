Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Queen Elizabeth’s Plans ‘Cannot Be Moved’ for Harry and Meghan: Palace Source
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth may struggle to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit the U.K. next month as the aging monarch has an exceptionally busy week at the beginning of September and, sources at Buckingham Palace said, “Some things cannot be moved.”
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Royal Family Will Find Meghan Markle ‘Threat’ in New Interview ‘Extremely Concerning,’ Expert Believes
One royal expert says Meghan Markle's 'threat' in her The Cut interview might have the royal family 'extremely concerned.'
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life
An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
womansday.com
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Poignant moment Prince William offered Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps during King Charles proclamation - revealing a new, warmer stage in their relationship
This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed More ‘Confidence’ Without Meghan While Speaking in Germany Despite Nerves Over Pronunciation
A body language expert has analyzed Prince Harry's demeanor during his solo speech in Germany and observed just how different he acted when speaking without Meghan there.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.
